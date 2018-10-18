NDTV Gadgets360.com

Spider-Man: Far From Home Wraps Filming, Tom Holland Shows Off New Suit

, 18 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Spider-Man: Far From Home Wraps Filming, Tom Holland Shows Off New Suit

Photo Credit: Tom Holland

Highlights

  • Spider-Man: Far From Home slated to release July 2019
  • New suit harkens back to the original 1962 illustration
  • The sequel to Homecoming has now wrapped filming

Spider-Man: Far From Home has finished filming, star Tom Holland announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday, which also gave us a crystal-clear look at the new Spidey suit that had been previously spotted in leaked set videos. The suit in question hews very closely to the original illustration by Spider-Man co-creator Steve Ditko, who opted for a red-and-black approach with glimpses of blue for the character's debut on the comic book pages in 1962.

It will be the fourth suit in total for Holland's Peter Parker in four films since 2016. There's the homemade one he designed himself and the one originally supplied by Tony Stark aka Iron Man in Captain America: Civil War, followed by the Iron Spider Suit that was first shown at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming but worn by Parker only in Avengers: Infinity War. And now we have the return to the classic version with Spider-Man: Far From Home.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

THATS A WRAP #farfromhome

A post shared by ✌️ (@tomholland2013) on

The sequel to Homecoming wrapped up production in New York, after spending months shooting in London, Prague, and Venice. There's little we know about the plot just yet, except that Parker and his friends will go on a summer vacation to Europe. In addition to Holland and Zendaya as MJ who's also in the Instagram picture, Far From Home will also star Marisa Tomei as May Parker, Michael Keaton as Adrian Toomes aka Vulture, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, and Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill.

In terms of new characters, Jake Gyllenhaal is set to play Quentin Beck aka Mysterio, a special effects wizard who uses his expertise to create elaborate illusions; while Numan Acar (Homeland) will portray Dmitri Smerdyakov aka The Chameleon, who is a master of disguise naturally. Behind the camera, Jon Watts returns as director, with a screenplay from Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, both of whom also worked on Homecoming.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is slated to release July 5, 2019, two months after the as-yet untitled Avengers 4 bows into theatres May 2019 and four months after Captain Marvel in March 2019. Those are the only three Marvel Cinematic Universe films that have concrete release dates. Black Panther director Ryan Coogler recently signed on to return for the sequel, while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently in limbo.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spider Man, Spider Man Far From Home, Marvel, Sony Pictures, MCU
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
The Handmaid’s Tale Is Finally Streaming in India Thanks to SonyLIV
Rocket League’s Cross-Platform Parties Feature ‘RocketID’ Delayed Again
Billion Capture Plus
Spider-Man: Far From Home Wraps Filming, Tom Holland Shows Off New Suit
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Honor 8X vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Realme 2 Pro vs Nokia 6.1 Plus
  2. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Review
  3. Netflix Ready to ‘Experiment’ With Lower Pricing in India and Elsewhere
  4. Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Release Date, Specifications Leak Once Again
  5. A Night Mode for Erangel and Halloween Are Coming to PUBG Mobile
  6. Asus Launches Budget Smartphones in India Starting at Rs. 6,999
  7. Huawei Mate 20 Pro vs iPhone Xs Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9
  8. Is Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout Better than PUBG and Fortnite?
  9. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 3GB, 4GB RAM Variants to Get EIS Video Support
  10. Vivo Z3 With Snapdragon 670/ 710 SoC Options, Waterdrop Notch Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.