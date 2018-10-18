Spider-Man: Far From Home has finished filming, star Tom Holland announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday, which also gave us a crystal-clear look at the new Spidey suit that had been previously spotted in leaked set videos. The suit in question hews very closely to the original illustration by Spider-Man co-creator Steve Ditko, who opted for a red-and-black approach with glimpses of blue for the character's debut on the comic book pages in 1962.

It will be the fourth suit in total for Holland's Peter Parker in four films since 2016. There's the homemade one he designed himself and the one originally supplied by Tony Stark aka Iron Man in Captain America: Civil War, followed by the Iron Spider Suit that was first shown at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming but worn by Parker only in Avengers: Infinity War. And now we have the return to the classic version with Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The sequel to Homecoming wrapped up production in New York, after spending months shooting in London, Prague, and Venice. There's little we know about the plot just yet, except that Parker and his friends will go on a summer vacation to Europe. In addition to Holland and Zendaya as MJ who's also in the Instagram picture, Far From Home will also star Marisa Tomei as May Parker, Michael Keaton as Adrian Toomes aka Vulture, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, and Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill.

In terms of new characters, Jake Gyllenhaal is set to play Quentin Beck aka Mysterio, a special effects wizard who uses his expertise to create elaborate illusions; while Numan Acar (Homeland) will portray Dmitri Smerdyakov aka The Chameleon, who is a master of disguise naturally. Behind the camera, Jon Watts returns as director, with a screenplay from Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, both of whom also worked on Homecoming.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is slated to release July 5, 2019, two months after the as-yet untitled Avengers 4 bows into theatres May 2019 and four months after Captain Marvel in March 2019. Those are the only three Marvel Cinematic Universe films that have concrete release dates. Black Panther director Ryan Coogler recently signed on to return for the sequel, while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently in limbo.