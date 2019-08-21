Technology News
loading

Spider-Man Could Be Leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sony Pictures Responds

Disney reportedly wanted more money, Sony said no.

By | Updated: 21 August 2019 11:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Spider-Man Could Be Leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sony Pictures Responds

Photo Credit: Jay Maidment/Sony Pictures

Tom Holland as Peter Parker, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury in Spider-Man: Far From Home

Highlights
  • Dispute between Sony, Disney over revenue sharing
  • Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige won’t produce future Spider-Man films
  • Sony Pictures hopes it “might change in the future”

Spider-Man might be leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe, due to financial disputes between movie rights holder Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios' parent company Disney. Disney reportedly wanted a higher share of the pie — a 50-50 co-finance deal, rather than the current 5 percent revenue share — and Sony simply turned down the offer, not wanting to share its biggest film franchise. With the two American giants unable to reach new terms over the past few months, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige won't be involved with future Spider-Man productions, which means that the characters might stop crossing over between the two Marvel universes.

Deadline first brought word of the new development, noting that the dispute between Sony and Disney essentially came down to money. The latter also wanted to extend its partnership to Spider-Man spin-off films such as Venom, in addition to move towards a 50-50 agreement, but Sony had no interest in that offer. Sony reportedly offered other terms, but Disney wasn't interested. If you're wondering why Disney would want to put more money towards the Spider-Man films, that's because it then gets a bigger share of the potential profits. Spider-Man: Far From Home is now the highest-grossing movie for Sony till date, having made over $1.109 billion (about Rs. 7,913 crores).

Late on Tuesday, Sony Pictures put out an official statement on Twitter: “Much of today's news about Spider-Man has mischaracterised recent discussions about Kevin Feige's involvement in the franchise. We are disappointed, but respect Disney's decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live action Spider-Man film. We hope this might change in the future, but understand that the many new responsibilities that Disney has given him — including all their newly added Marvel properties — do not allow time for him to work on IP they do not own. Kevin is terrific and we are grateful for his help and guidance and appreciate the path he has helped put us on, which we will continue.”

Sony is clearly putting the blame on Disney here, and it seems like a diversionary tactic to say that Feige has too much on his plate. The acclaimed producer has handled Spider-Man productions through Marvel Studio's busiest and biggest times, during Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Sure, Marvel Studios now has the added responsibility of Disney+ miniseries and the Fox properties — including the X-Men, Fantastic Four, Deadpool, and more — but they would love to have Spider-Man. He's easily the best-known character in the MCU, and Feige loves Spider-Man too, per Deadline, and would have loved to continue working if Sony and Disney could have reached an agreement.

Deadline claims that Sony has two Spider-Man films in development, with Tom Holland set to reprise his title role. Though director Jon Watts doesn't have a deal, the studio expects that he will return as well. Sony is also working on several Spider-Man spin-off films for its own Marvel universe, including the Jared Leto-starrer Morbius that's currently filming and slated for July 2020, a Venom sequel with director Andy Serkis that's slated for October 2020, and films based on The Sinister Six, Kraven the Hunter, Silver Sable, Black Cat, and Silk among others.

It will be interesting to see where this goes, considering Sony has had a terrible streak with live-action Spider-Man films since Spider-Man 2 in 2004. Its only success was the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which won much acclaim and an Oscar.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spider Man, Sony Pictures, Disney, Marvel, MCU, Kevin Feige, Spider Man Far From Home, Spider Man Into the Spider Verse
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
OnePlus TV to Launch in September, to Debut in India First: CEO Pete Lau
Honor Smartphones
Spider-Man Could Be Leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sony Pictures Responds
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Elon Musk Says a Big Asteroid Will Hit Earth, and We Have No Defence
  2. Mi A3 Android One Phone to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5 With Quad Rear Camera Setups Launched in India
  4. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Set to Launch on August 29
  5. Redmi Note 8 to Feature Better Cameras and Larger Battery, Company Teases
  6. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  7. Realme 5 Review
  8. 1More Stylish Dual Dynamic Driver Bluetooth Earphones Review
  9. OnePlus 7T Pro India Launch Tipped for September 26
  10. Realme 5 Pro First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus TV to Launch in September, to Debut in India First: CEO Pete Lau
  2. Spider-Man Could Be Leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sony Pictures Responds
  3. No Time to Die: Bond 25 Finally Gets a Title
  4. Mi A3 India Launch Event Kicks Offs: Live Updates
  5. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Launch Date Set for August 29
  6. The Matrix 4 Announced With Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Lana Wachowski
  7. Apple Debuts Credit Card as It Readies TV+ Launch
  8. Facebook Rolls Out Tool to Block Off-Facebook Data Gathering
  9. OnePlus 7T Pro India Launch Tipped for September 26, Sales Rumoured to Begin from October 15
  10. Redmi Note 8 Features Teased by Company Executive, Leaked Live Images Offer First Glimpse of the Phone
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.