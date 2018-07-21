At San Diego Comic-Con 2018, Sony Pictures revealed three new alternate versions of Spider-Man – "spider-people" or "spider-heroes", for those who prefer gender-neutral terms – that would be part of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the animated superhero entry that takes place in an alternate universe. They are Spider-Man Noir, SP//dr aka Peni Parker, and Spider-Ham.

Nicolas Cage will voice Spider-Man Noir in the upcoming film, Kimiko Glenn (Orange Is the New Black) provides the voice for Peni Parker, and comedian John Mulaney will play Spider-Ham. These three are in addition to the existing trio shown in the first trailer: Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore), Peter Parker (voiced by Jake Johnson), and Spider-Gwen aka Gwen Stacy (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld).

In the comics, Peni Parker is a Japanese middle school student who was adopted by Aunt May and Uncle Ben following the death of her parents. Her superhero alias SP//dr comes from a mech suit that she controls using her mind with the help of a radioactive spider that shares a psychic link with the pilot. Spider-Man Noir comes from the 1930s Great Depression-era, while Spider-Ham aka Peter Porker – a spider bitten by a pig – is an animal parody of the character.

Moore, Johnson, and Steinfeld were present at Sony Pictures' Comic-Con panel alongside the three co-directors Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman and producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Lord reiterated that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse takes place in an "alternate dimension to our own".

Asked what Peter Parker is like, Johnson replied: "It's Peter Parker at 40, it's Peter Parker with a bad back. He's not sure he wants to be Spider-Man anymore." Steinfeld – who had back-to-back commitments in Comic-Con's Hall H following Bumblebee – said of her character: "I get to play a female superhero. The first Spider-Woman! She's the smartest, the toughest and the coolest."

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is slated to release December 14.