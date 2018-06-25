Spider-Man: Homecoming Sequel Title Revealed by Tom Holland

In keeping with his accidentally-revealing-spoilers image, Spider-Man star Tom Holland revealed the title of the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel in an Instagram video over the weekend: it's called Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Spoilers ahead for Avengers: Infinity War.

But this time, it seems more like an "accident". Holland began his video post by talking about his presence at the Ace Comic Con in Seattle, Washington, which took place from June 22-24. He apologised that he didn't have any "revelations" from Spider-Man 2, as he called it, and was confused as to his participation given he died in Avengers: Infinity War. He added that he had just got the script, and then held up his iPad, which had the aforementioned title.

The reason this seems staged is because film scripts don't usually carry a logo and a black background. Instead, they carry the title in plain text on a white background. Both Holland and Sony Pictures – he's part of the Marvel universe, but Sony still produces the Spider-Man movies – are aware of the actor's mishaps in the past, and they seem to be leaning into that here.

Beyond that, Spider-Man: Far From Home fits the description of the sequel we got from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. In an interview with io9 in April, he said the film will "spend some time in other parts of the globe" except New York, where Spider-Man is from. Like the first chapter, the new title – Far From Home – has multiple meanings as well, and Feige elaborated on that in a new interview:

"We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of 'home' is a word that has dual meanings we'd like to continue with this [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of Spider-Man."

Not much else is known about the Spider-Man sequel except that Michael Keaton will return as the Vulture, and Jake Gyllenhaal was reportedly in talks to play the villain Mysterio a month ago.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is out July 5, 2019. There are three more Marvel films before that: Ant-Man and the Wasp in July, Captain Marvel in March 2019, and the untitled Avengers 4 in May 2019.