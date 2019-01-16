After multiple delays due to its association with Avengers: Endgame, the first trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home — starring Tom Holland in the lead as Peter Parker — is finally here. It's officially being called a ‘teaser' by Sony Pictures, which is both curious and not. For one, it runs over two and a half minutes and sets up the basic plot structure of the film, but that isn't out of the usual for Sony, a studio that's used to more or less spoiling its films in its marketing. In Spider-Man: Far From Home, Parker — who was dusted off in Infinity War but is somehow back — finds himself on a holiday in Europe with his school friends that soon turns into a lot more.

The first Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer begins back home with Parker's aunt May (Marisa Tomei) seemingly chill with his nephew's superhero alter ego, as she introduces him at a homeless support centre and then high-fives Parker back stage. There's a hint of sexual tension between Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) and May, which Parker doesn't take kindly to. Parker then packs for his school trip and decides to not take his suit, saying “Europe doesn't really need a friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man". The international trailer, which has slightly more footage, reveals that May packs it for him anyway. In Europe, Parker starts to bond with his crush MJ (Zendaya), and just as he's discussing that with his best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon), Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) shows up.

“I think Nick Fury just hijacked our summer vacation,” Parker tells Ned later, which delights the latter since he loves being a side-kick. The Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer then introduces us to the film's new threat, the Elementals, a group of four extra-terrestrials in the Marvel comics that have control over natural forces: water, earth, fire, and air. Shortly after, Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio, who is rumoured to be a villain but is actually supporting Parker here, shows up to help with the Elementals. He can seemingly conjure himself out of thin air, fly around, shoot beams of green light with his hands and even whip up defensive shields.

“He's like Iron Man and Thor rolled into one,” a classmate of Parker says towards the end of the trailer, as the school group looks at footage of Mysterio on the news. “He's no Spider-Man,” Parker's rival Eugene Thompson (Tony Revolori) chimes in, before adding a few more lines of praise after MJ questions him. And just as Thompson sees Parker walk in, he adds: “What's up, dickwad?” — in the international trailer, he says “loser” instead of “dickwad”; why change that Sony? — with the joke playing on the fact that he doesn't know about Parker's costumed identity. The trailer is full of shots of various European cities that will feature in the Spider-Man sequel, with Venice and London among them.

Other interesting things in the new Far From Home trailer include a new stealth suit that riffs on Spider-Man Noir, Parker's suitcase has the initials ‘BFP', a reference to his uncle Ben Parker, the check Hogan carries has Pepper Potts' signature, and Hogan's dialogue about Parker “being all alone”. You can read too much into the last two and conclude that Tony Stark aka Iron Man is dead, but Marvel Studios would be quite stupid if it let Sony Pictures carry such a spoiler-y thing given how guarded it's being otherwise about the fate of everyone else, except Parker, who ‘died' in Infinity War.

Spider-Man: Far From Home releases July 5, 2019 in India and across the world.