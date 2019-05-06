A new trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home is here. Sony Pictures released a new extended look at the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on Monday, which includes a spoiler warning for Avengers: Endgame. That's because Far From Home is set shortly after the events of Endgame, which finds Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and his friends going on a school trip to Europe, where he's recruited by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to team up with Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) to take on the Elementals. Homecoming director Jon Watts returns in that capacity on Far From Home.

Spoilers ahead for Avengers: Endgame.

The new Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer opens with talking about how much he misses Iron Man — who died in Endgame — which Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) concurs with. "I don't think Tony would have done what he did, if he didn't know that you were gonna be here after he was gone," Happy adds. After wrapping up some bad guys and ignoring Fury's call, Peter takes off to Europe with his friends.

But then Fury then shows up in Europe, asking him to work with Quentin Beck (Gyllenhaal), who is from another dimension of Earth — because of the Snap — which excites Peter as he starts wondering if there's a multiverse. Coming up some soon after the animated, Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, you can't help but think about it. Meanwhile, MJ has somehow figured out that Peter is Spider-Man.

In the comics, Mysterio aka Quentin Beck is actually a supervillain, which suggests that Marvel / Sony have either changed the script or Mysterio has some ulterior motives of his own in Far From Home. Far From Home seems to open up the Marvel universe to a whole host of possibilities, and it will be interesting to see where this leads.

In addition to Holland, Jackson, Gyllenhaal and Favreau, Spider-Man: Far From Home also stars Zendaya as MJ, Cobie Smulders as former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Maria Hill, Jacob Batalon as Parker's best friend Ned, Martin Starr as teacher Mr. Harrington, and Marisa Tomei as Parker's aunt May Parker.

Returning cast members include Michael Keaton as Adrian Toomes aka Vulture, Tony Revolori as Parker's rival Eugene “Flash” Thompson, Angourie Rice as Parker's classmate Betty Brant, Laura Harrier as Toomes' daughter and Parker's former classmate Liz, and Hemky Madera as local bodega owner Mr. Delmar. J.B. Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) and Numan Acar (In the Fade) have been cast in undisclosed roles.

Tickets have gone on sale in the UK, the US, and other regions. Don't expect Sony Pictures India to open ticket sales for Spider-Man: Far From Home before the week of release in July.

The runtime of Far From Home is reportedly between 130-135 minutes, per two different sources.

Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal are the producers of Far From Home, which is a joint production of Sony-owned Columbia Pictures and Marvel Studios. Both studios have an agreement to develop Spider-Man films together. That gives Sony more confidence with the creative output, given the studio had been largely failing with its own attempts, and Marvel gets access to Spider-Man for its universe.

Here's the official synopsis for Spider-Man: Far From Home, via Sony Pictures:

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood superhero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter's plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man: Far From Home will release July 5 in India, after opening on July 2 in the US.