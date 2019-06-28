Spider-Man: Far From Home ticket bookings are now live in India, strangely two days ahead of what Sony Pictures had promised. Tickets for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie are now available on ticketing partner BookMyShow, and the official website of PVR Cinemas. Far From Home tickets aren't yet live in most places, be it the other big ticketing partner Paytm or the remaining big three cinema chains INOX, Cinépolis, and Carnival Cinemas. Considering Sony Pictures had slated Sunday as when Spider-Man tickets would become available, that's not entirely surprising. We've reached out to PVR Cinemas and Sony Pictures India for comment on the additional time boost to early ticket availability.

Advance tickets sales being opened nearly a week prior to a film's release in India — be it from Hollywood or Bollywood — is virtually unheard of. Disney India has recently tried a five-day pre-booking approach for some of its biggest Marvel releases, including Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, and Captain Marvel. Sony Pictures' announcement earlier this week that it would do the same for Spider-Man: Far From Home suggested it was taking a leaf out of Disney India's playbook. But it has now, intentionally or inadvertently, beaten Disney to the punch by making tickets available nearly a week in advance.

Tickets for Spider-Man: Far From Home are currently available in Mumbai, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Surat, and Nashik among others. At the time of writing, Far From Home tickets were not live in most cities, including the likes of Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Kochi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kanpur, Nagpur, Indore, Bhopal, Vizag, Patna, Vadodara, Ludhiana, Rajkot, Meerut, Varanasi, Aurangabad, Amritsar, Udaipur, and Agra among others.

Even in the cities tickets for the new Spider-Man film are available, only a select few theatres have done so, with just a single cinema in some towns. Of course, that's because tickets don't “officially” go on sale till Sunday. Depending on where you live, what screen you choose, and what time you decide to watch it, ticket prices for Far From Home (currently) vary from Rs. 190 to Rs. 900.

Interestingly, Far From Home tickets are already available in both English and Hindi. Traditionally, tickets for local language versions are made available after the original.

Directed by Spider-Man: Homecoming's Jon Watts, Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Zendaya as Michelle “MJ” Jones, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Jacob Batalon as Ned, Martin Starr and JB Smoove as school teachers, with Marisa Tomei as May Parker, and Jake Gyllenhaal as Quentin Beck aka Mysterio.

Here's the official synopsis for Spider-Man: Far From Home, via Sony Pictures:

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter's plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is out July 4 in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.