Spider-Man: Far From Home Alleged Spoilers Leaked on Reddit, 4chan

A step ahead of Tom Holland.

By | Updated: 24 June 2019 17:49 IST
Spider-Man: Far From Home Alleged Spoilers Leaked on Reddit, 4chan

Photo Credit: Sony Pictures

  • Spider-Man: Far From Home out July 5 in India
  • Plot leaks first showed up on 4chan last week
  • Plenty of Far From Home spoilers in alleged leak

Those lucky enough to catch an early screening of Spider-Man: Far From Home have been posting alleged plot spoilers on 4chan and Reddit over the past week. There's no way to substantiate what is being said across message boards and threads but considering these plot leaks first showed up in the wake of early screenings for critics and members of the press last week, it's possible they have some truth to them. We won't discuss any of the alleged Far From Home plot leaks in question to potentially avoid spoiling the Marvel film for readers.

The first Spider-Man: Far From Home alleged plot spoilers showed up on the 4chan TV message board on Wednesday, which dove into a systematic breakdown of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie from start to finish. For what it's worth, the leaks are covered under a spoiler tag, so you won't be spoiled for simply clicking through. A few comments do make some veiled references, though. The detailed plot breakdown was then reposted to the Marvel Studios Spoilers subreddit shortly after, which didn't make use of a spoiler tag. Warning: do not click on the Reddit link if you don't want to be spoiled. Actually, click on any 4chan or Reddit link at your own risk.

While Marvel Studios had done a pretty good job with Avengers: Endgame spoilers, this clearly doesn't seem to be case with Spider-Man: Far From Home. That said, the heavy interest in these movies means it's tough for any studio to control what gets out there, especially when there are early screenings involved. Plot leaks were an issue for this year's other big property, Game of Thrones, as well, with many of the final episodes having their narrative leaked by those involved in some capacity on the show's post-production.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is out July 5 in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Spider-Man: Far From Home Alleged Spoilers Leaked on Reddit, 4chan
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.