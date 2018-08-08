Spider-Man: Far From Home Casts Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders: Report

Both Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders will reprise their roles as Nick Fury and Maria Hill respectively in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the sequel to 2017’s exuberant solo entry Spider-Man: Homecoming, according to a new report.

Vulture brings word that Jackson and Smulders have been added to the cast of the next Spider-Man movie, which is currently filming in Europe for its July 2019 release date. It will be the tenth appearance for Jackson’s Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who was first seen in the post-credits stinger for 2008’s Iron Man and was last seen in the post-credits stinger for this year’s Avengers: Infinity War.

Spider-Man: Far From Home will be the second Marvel film for Jackson in 2019, following his role in the Brie Larson-starrer Captain Marvel, out March 2019. Audiences will get to see two completely different versions of Fury though, given Captain Marvel is set in the 1990s and features a digitally de-aged Jackson without the famous Fury eye-patch, while the Spider-Man sequel is set in present time, months after Avengers 4 which is out May 2019.

Meanwhile for Smulders – best known for her starring role on How I Met Your Mother – Spider-Man: Far From Home will be the fifth appearance for her character, who was introduced in 2012’s first crossover The Avengers. Hill ascended to a high-ranking position within S.H.I.E.L.D. working under Fury and continued that partnership even after the demise of the agency.

Spoilers ahead for Avengers: Infinity War.

The two – Fury and Hill – were last seen together at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. Both were disintegrated owing to Thanos’ infamous finger-snap, but so was Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, and we still have a sequel in production. You will just have to wait for Avengers 4 to release to find out what route Marvel takes to justify their return. If Avengers 4 has a role for Fury, Jackson will end up in all three Marvel movies for 2019.

Sony Pictures, which co-produces Spider-Man movies with Marvel Studios, hasn’t officially confirmed either casting. If true, Jackson and Smulders will be the latest Marvel characters to cross over into Spider-Man adventures, after Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark aka Iron Man, Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers aka Captain America, Jon Favreau’s Happy Hogan, and Gwyneth Paltrow’s Pepper Potts did so in Homecoming.

The returning cast for Spider-Man: Far From Home also includes Michael Keaton as Adrian Toomes aka the Vulture, Zendaya as Michelle Jones, Marisa Tomei as May Parker, Jacob Batalon as Ned, Tony Revolori as Eugene “Flash” Thompson, and Hemky Madera as bodega owner Mr. Delmar. Jake Gyllenhaal was in talks to play the villain Mysterio in the sequel back in May, but Sony hasn’t confirmed or denied that either.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is slated to release July 5, 2019.