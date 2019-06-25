Technology News
Spider-Man: Far From Home Release Date in India Brought Forward to July 4

It’s still a few days behind other countries.

By | Updated: 25 June 2019 14:20 IST
Spider-Man: Far From Home Release Date in India Brought Forward to July 4

Photo Credit: Sony Pictures

Tom Holland as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Far From Home

Highlights
  • Far From Home slated for July 5 in India earlier
  • New Spider-Man movie will now open July 4 instead
  • Far From Home ticket sales open June 30 in India

Spider-Man: Far From Home has a new release date in India: Thursday, July 4. Sony Pictures Entertainment India has decided to bring forward the new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie by a day, as Far From Home was earlier slated to release Friday, July 5. The new July 4 release date for the Spider-Man film is still nearly a week after it opens in China and Japan (Friday, June 28), and a couple of days after it bows in the US, the UK, and several other countries (Tuesday, July 2).

“Spider-Man is the most loved superhero in India,” Sony Pictures Entertainment India managing director Vivek Krishnani said in a prepared statement on Tuesday. “And with such unprecedented anticipation and hype around Spider-Man: Far From Home, we have decided to release it a day prior on Thursday, 4th July.”

Additionally, Sony Pictures Entertainment India also announced that advance ticket bookings for Spider-Man: Far From Home will open Sunday, June 30. That's unprecedented for a Sony / Spider-Man movie in India, though it's in line with its biggest counterparts from the Marvel Cinematic UniverseAvengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, and Captain Marvel.

Disney India had opened ticket sales for all three Marvel films on the Sunday prior to release, and it seems like Sony India has decided to take a cue. It remains to be seen if Far From Home will generate demand anywhere close to Endgame did, which sold out most major theatres in the big cities for the opening weekend in a day or two.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is out July 4 in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu

Further reading: Spider Man, Spider Man Far From Home, Sony Pictures, Marvel, MCU
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Spider-Man: Far From Home Release Date in India Brought Forward to July 4
