Spider-Man: Far From Home added $145.3 million (about Rs. 995.88 crores) over this past weekend at the worldwide box office, taking its global total close to $850 million (about Rs. 5,825 crores). In just two weekends, the newest chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has come close to the record for the highest-grossing Spider-Man movie of all time — 2007's Spider-Man 3 ($890.8 million) — which it should have a good shot at achieving considering its 17-day performance. For now, it's the third highest-grossing Spider-Man movie, behind its direct predecessor Spider-Man: Homecoming ($880.2 million) and Spider-Man 3, and the fourth if you count spin-offs: Venom ($856 million).

Of that additional $145.3 million weekend gross, Spider-Man: Far From Home brought in $45.3 million (about Rs. 310.48 crores) from its home market of the US, and an estimated $100 million (about Rs. 685.4 crores) from the rest of the world. Currently, the US / non-US total split for Far From Home stands at 32.4 to 67.6 percent, with $274 million (about Rs. 1,878 crores) versus $572.5 million (about Rs. 3,924 crores).

Outside the US, the biggest markets for the Spider-Man film have been China ($191.8 million), South Korea ($49.7 million), UK ($28.6 million), Mexico ($24.1 million), Brazil ($18 million), Australia ($20.1 million), France ($14.8 million), Indonesia ($15.9 million), Russia ($17 million) and Germany ($11.1 million). Gadgets 360 has reached out to Sony Pictures Entertainment India for local numbers and we will update this piece if we hear back. As of last weekend, Spider-Man: Far From Home had grossed $8.28 million (about Rs. 56.74 crores) in India.

While Sony Pictures' Marvel Studios co-production was ruling the worldwide box office, Disney-Pixar's excellent Toy Story 4 finished a fair bit behind to claim the runner-up spot for this weekend, with $68.76 million (about Rs. 471.37 crores) globally. New markets this weekend included Japan ($15.3 million) and Hong Kong ($4.6 million), setting records for having the largest opening of all time for a Disney Animation / Pixar film in both. Germany (August 15) is now the only country where it has yet to release.

Toy Story 4 has now earned $771 million (about Rs. 5,285 crores) since its release, making it the second highest-grossing Toy Story film of all time behind Toy Story 3 ($1.067 billion), and the seventh highest-grossing Pixar movie of all time, behind Coco ($807.1 million), Inside Out ($857.6 million), Finding Nemo ($899.2 million), Finding Dory ($1.028 billion), Toy Story 3, and Incredibles 2 ($1.242 billion).

Meanwhile, Avengers: Endgame continued its pursuit of Avatar's all-time record, as it added another $2.8 million (about Rs. 19.19 crores) worldwide this weekend. That pushes its global total to $2.78 billion (about Rs. 19,057 crores), which is still $7.16 million (about Rs. 49.08 crores) off from Avatar at $2.788 billion (about Rs. 19,110 crores). Thanks to its re-release, Endgame's total box office gross in India now stands at over $61.45 million (about Rs. 421.26 crores).