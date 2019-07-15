Technology News
loading

Spider-Man: Far From Home Rules Worldwide Box Office as It Nears $850 Million

Toy Story 4 was the second biggest performer this weekend.

By | Updated: 15 July 2019 10:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Spider-Man: Far From Home Rules Worldwide Box Office as It Nears $850 Million

Photo Credit: Sony Pictures

Tom Holland as Spider-Man in Far From Home

Highlights
  • Spider-Man: Far From Home released July 4 in India
  • Its global box office total stands at $847 million
  • Avengers: Endgame is now at $2.78 billion

Spider-Man: Far From Home added $145.3 million (about Rs. 995.88 crores) over this past weekend at the worldwide box office, taking its global total close to $850 million (about Rs. 5,825 crores). In just two weekends, the newest chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has come close to the record for the highest-grossing Spider-Man movie of all time — 2007's Spider-Man 3 ($890.8 million) — which it should have a good shot at achieving considering its 17-day performance. For now, it's the third highest-grossing Spider-Man movie, behind its direct predecessor Spider-Man: Homecoming ($880.2 million) and Spider-Man 3, and the fourth if you count spin-offs: Venom ($856 million).

Spider-Man: Far From Home Review — a Silly, Wild Ride Not Always in Full Swing

Of that additional $145.3 million weekend gross, Spider-Man: Far From Home brought in $45.3 million (about Rs. 310.48 crores) from its home market of the US, and an estimated $100 million (about Rs. 685.4 crores) from the rest of the world. Currently, the US / non-US total split for Far From Home stands at 32.4 to 67.6 percent, with $274 million (about Rs. 1,878 crores) versus $572.5 million (about Rs. 3,924 crores).

Outside the US, the biggest markets for the Spider-Man film have been China ($191.8 million), South Korea ($49.7 million), UK ($28.6 million), Mexico ($24.1 million), Brazil ($18 million), Australia ($20.1 million), France ($14.8 million), Indonesia ($15.9 million), Russia ($17 million) and Germany ($11.1 million). Gadgets 360 has reached out to Sony Pictures Entertainment India for local numbers and we will update this piece if we hear back. As of last weekend, Spider-Man: Far From Home had grossed $8.28 million (about Rs. 56.74 crores) in India.

Spider-Man: Far From Home: 2 Post-Credits Scenes, Explained

While Sony Pictures' Marvel Studios co-production was ruling the worldwide box office, Disney-Pixar's excellent Toy Story 4 finished a fair bit behind to claim the runner-up spot for this weekend, with $68.76 million (about Rs. 471.37 crores) globally. New markets this weekend included Japan ($15.3 million) and Hong Kong ($4.6 million), setting records for having the largest opening of all time for a Disney Animation / Pixar film in both. Germany (August 15) is now the only country where it has yet to release.

Toy Story 4 has now earned $771 million (about Rs. 5,285 crores) since its release, making it the second highest-grossing Toy Story film of all time behind Toy Story 3 ($1.067 billion), and the seventh highest-grossing Pixar movie of all time, behind Coco ($807.1 million), Inside Out ($857.6 million), Finding Nemo ($899.2 million), Finding Dory ($1.028 billion), Toy Story 3, and Incredibles 2 ($1.242 billion).

Toy Story 4 Review: A Terrific Blend of Emotion and Action

Meanwhile, Avengers: Endgame continued its pursuit of Avatar's all-time record, as it added another $2.8 million (about Rs. 19.19 crores) worldwide this weekend. That pushes its global total to $2.78 billion (about Rs. 19,057 crores), which is still $7.16 million (about Rs. 49.08 crores) off from Avatar at $2.788 billion (about Rs. 19,110 crores). Thanks to its re-release, Endgame's total box office gross in India now stands at over $61.45 million (about Rs. 421.26 crores).

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spider Man, Spider Man Far From Home, Sony Pictures, Marvel, MCU, Toy Story, Toy Story 4, Disney, Pixar, Avengers, Avengers Endgame
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue Variant Now on Sale in India via Amazon and OnePlus Store: Price, Specifications
Honor Smartphones
Spider-Man: Far From Home Rules Worldwide Box Office as It Nears $850 Million
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme X, Realme 3i to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  2. Which Is the Best Phone Under Rs. 20,000?
  3. 11-Year-Old's iPhone Catches Fire in the US: Report
  4. Amazon Prime Day Sale Offers on Smartphones, Accessories Revealed
  5. LG W30 Aurora Green Variant Now Available in India
  6. OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue Variant Now on Sale in India
  7. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale: Here Are the Best Offers
  8. Asus Max Pro M2 Gets Digital Wellbeing, Improved Call Quality in India
  9. Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Redmi Note 7S Camera Comparison
  10. Samsung Galaxy M40 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Video Unveils First Look for Inside Edge Season 2, Breathe Season 2, Three More Shows
  2. Xiaomi Mi Super Bass Wireless Around-Ear Headphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 1,799
  3. LG W30 Aurora Green Variant Goes on Sale in India via Amazon: Price, Specifications
  4. Spektr-RG: Russia Launches Major New Telescope Into Space After Delays
  5. Realme X and Realme 3i Price in India Set to Be Revealed: Live Updates From Launch Event
  6. Huawei Plans Extensive Layoffs at Its US Operations: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy M40 Cocktail Orange Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Spider-Man: Far From Home Rules Worldwide Box Office as It Nears $850 Million
  9. OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue Variant Now on Sale in India via Amazon and OnePlus Store: Price, Specifications
  10. Poco F1 Users Asked to Return Phones Plagued by Touchscreen Issues for Testing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.