Spider-Man: Far From Home is now a billion dollar movie, less than a month after it bowed in cinemas. In doing so, it's become the first Spidey movie to achieve that. As of Thursday, the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film had grossed $1.005 billion (about Rs. 6,940 crores) at the worldwide box office, becoming the ninth chapter in the MCU to hit that milestone, after The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Captain Marvel, and Avengers: Endgame. For its co-producer Sony Pictures, Far From Home is only the second-ever film to make more than a billion at the box office, after the 2012 James Bond chapter Skyfall ($1.1 billion).

What's a lot more telling is that outside of Disney — which owns Marvel Studios, and more — Sony Pictures is the only other studio to cross the $1-billion threshold since Warner Bros. did so with its DC Comics superhero film Aquaman ($1.148 billion) earlier this year. That shows how powerful Disney has become in Hollywood, made much more so by its acquisition of Twentieth Century Fox back in March. For some context, Spider-Man: Far From Home is the 40th film to make more than a billion dollars at the worldwide box office, and Disney accounts for half of those 40 films. And of Disney's 20 billion-dollar earners, half are films from the MCU or Star Wars.

(Sidenote: The billion-dollar box office club will soon have another Disney entrant in Aladdin, which was ahead of Far From Home after the weekend — with $991.3 million (about Rs. 6,845 crores) — but is taking longer since it's been released in cinemas longer.)

Of its current $1.005 billion total, Spider-Man: Far From Home has grossed an estimated $333 million (about Rs. 2,300 crores) in the US, while the rest $672 million (about Rs. 4,640 crores) has come from all other markets, per The Hollywood Reporter. The biggest of them all is naturally China ($204 million), followed by the likes of South Korea ($56 million), the UK ($36 million), Mexico ($30 million), Japan ($26 million), Brazil ($25 million), Australia ($24 million), Russia ($20 million), and France ($20 million). In India, Far From Home had grossed over $14 million (about Rs. 98 crores) by last Sunday. We've reached out to Sony Pictures India for latest numbers and will update if we hear back.

Spider-Man: Far From Home was the final entry in Phase 3 of the MCU. Over the weekend, Marvel announced Phase 4, which includes the likes of Black Widow, The Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Thor: Love and Thunder; and Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Solider, WandaVision, Loki, What If...?, and Hawkeye.

A sequel to Far From Home is planned but has yet to be announced.