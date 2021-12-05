Technology News
loading

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Trailer Swings Through India in First Look

Plus, a reunion for Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 5 December 2021 13:17 IST
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Trailer Swings Through India in First Look

Photo Credit: Sony Pictures

Yep, that's Hindi behind Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer

Highlights
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse release date is October 7, 2022
  • Sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will be a two-parter
  • Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse won Oscar for best animated movie

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is not due to release for another 10 months, but in a surprise trailer reveal early on Sunday, Marvel and Sony Pictures gave us our first look at the sequel to the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Officially, it's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) — that's a mouthful, I know — because the Into the Spider-Verse sequel has been divided into a two-parter. The first look at Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse reunites Miles Morales/ Spider-Man (voiced by Shameik Moore) and his cross-dimension love interest Gwen Stacy/ Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld), before they swing through other dimensions, including what is clearly India for a bit.

Alongside, Sony Pictures India announced that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in cinemas in India.

Miles is listening to “Sunflower” — the hit song by Post Malone and Swae Lee introduced in Into the Spider-Verse — in his bedroom when the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) trailer opens. He has no clue that there's a multi-dimension portal open above him, through which Gwen is staring at home. After Gwen finally gets his attention by shouting his name, the awkward Miles tries to clean up his act and inquire about her well-being. “Ugh, it's a long story,” Gwen says, “is this the room you grew up in?” Miles tries to play it off by hiding items that are not very “adult”, before Gwen chances upon his drawings in a book. She thinks they are good, but her face changes after she spots one of herself.

“I missed you too,” Gwen says cheekily as she hands him his book back. Miles wonders what Gwen is doing here in his dimension, as he assumed he would never see her again. “Wanna get out of here?” Gwen asks him without providing a response, though it's possible the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) trailer is cutting something in between to hide spoiler-y stuff. Miles says he is grounded at home, and Gwen spins out the window as she says “Bummer.” As Miles races out to catch her again, Gwen asks Miles: “Is Spider-Man grounded?” Miles dithers for a bit, but as Gwen raises her eyes in her Spider-Woman costume, Miles seemingly agrees.

Cut to Miles in costume being thrown through dimension portals, before ending up in what we soon realise is a futuristic version of India that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) has cooked up. The background music changes to confirm that, with Indian instruments scoring the scene. You can even spot words in Devanagari script in the background, including “New Milan Family Resto Bar” and then onomatopoeia with “dhadaam” — that loosely translates as crash here in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) trailer — as Spider-Man 2099/ Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Isaac) comes hurtling through another portal and crashes into Miles. Soon, they are jumping through another portal into another dimension.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is slated to premiere October 7, 2022 in cinemas worldwide. In India, Across the Spider-Verse will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spider Man, Spider Man Across the Spider Verse Part One, Spider Man Across the Spider Verse trailer, Spider Man Across the Spider Verse first look, Spider Man Into the Spider Verse, Spider Man Into the Spider Verse 2, Sony Pictures, Marvel, Hollywood, India
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
'Face With Tears of Joy', 'Red Heart' Most Used Emojis of 2021: Unicode Consortium

Related Stories

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Trailer Swings Through India in First Look
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2
  2. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  3. Xiaomi 11T Pro Spotted on Bluetooth SIG, Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  4. Micromax AirFunk 1 Pro Review: Feature-Packed Earphones on a Budget
  5. PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Will Be Back in Stock on December 6
  6. Battlegrounds Mobile India Sets Deadline to Transfer Data From PUBG Mobile
  7. Netflix Introduces 3 New Mobile Games for Android
  8. Sony Said to Plan New PlayStation Subscription to Take on Xbox Game Pass
  9. Moto G12 Price, Colours, RAM and Storage Configuration Leak Ahead of Launch
  10. Redmi 10 Prime (2022) Tipped to Launch in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Trailer Swings Through India in First Look
  2. 'Face With Tears of Joy', 'Red Heart' Most Used Emojis of 2021: Unicode Consortium
  3. Twitter Admits Policy 'Errors' After Far-Right Abuse Its New Rules of Posting Pictures
  4. Xiaomi Monitor 27-Inch 4K With Professional Modes, Redmi Monitor 27-Inch Pro Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Bitcoin Price Down by a Fifth as Crypto Market Crash Sees $1 Billion Worth Liquidated
  6. Facebook Messenger Is Launching a Split Payments Feature for Users to Quickly Share Expenses
  7. Tiny Robot Courier Trucks Get Stuck After Snowfall in Estonia: Watch
  8. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Receiving MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition Update in India
  9. Sony Said to Plan New PlayStation Subscription Service Codenamed ‘Spartacus’ That Will Rival Xbox Game Pass
  10. Vodafone Offers to Settle Multi-Billion-Dollar India Tax Row
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com