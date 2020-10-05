Technology News
loading

Spider-Man 3: Jamie Foxx Will Return as Electro, Whom He Played in The Amazing Spider-Man 2

A new take or a further dive into the MCU multiverse?

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 5 October 2020 12:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Spider-Man 3: Jamie Foxx Will Return as Electro, Whom He Played in The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Photo Credit: Niko Tavernise/Sony Pictures

Jamie Foxx, Andrew Garfield in The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Highlights
  • Spider-Man 3 release date is December 17, 2021 worldwide
  • In deleted Instagram post, Foxx said the new Electro won’t be blue
  • Far From Home brought back J.K. Simmons from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man

Jamie Foxx will be Electro again in Spider-Man 3. The upcoming sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home has cast Foxx in the same role he played in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Foxx revealed in a now-deleted Instagram post that the new version of Electro won't be blue as he was in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, but that doesn't clarify whether Spider-Man 3 is exploring the Marvel multiverse that was established in Spider-Man: Far From Home, or if this is simply a new take on Electro.

Spoilers ahead for Spider-Man: Far From Home.

It could go either of those ways, after all. During the post-credits scene in Spider-Man: Far From Home, J.K. Simmons reprised his role as The Daily Bugle editor J. Jonah Jameson, a character he played in Sam Raimi's 2002-07 Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire. And with Jamie Foxx now returning as Electro from the Andrew Garfield-led The Amazing Spider-Man series, it seems as if Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures are melding all three eras of Spider-Man.

Of course, it's entirely possible that these are new versions of those characters, and the studios are merely using the nostalgia (Simmons) and star power (Foxx) attached to them to power the next entry of a multi-billion-dollar franchise (Spider-Man).

After all, Foxx deleted his Instagram post, possibly because Marvel and Sony made him delete it since they didn't want that detail out there just yet.

Additionally — spoiler alert for a six-year-old movie, though the movie was bad enough that skipping it might be the best option — Foxx's Electro died in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, so there's that to factor in as well.

In addition to Foxx, the as-yet untitled Spider-Man 3 will star Tom Holland as Peter Parker/ Spider-Man, Zendaya as MJ, and Marisa Tomei as May Parker. Also expected to return are Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Martin Starr as Roger Harrington, Tony Revolori as Eugene Thompson, and Angourie Rice as Betty Brant.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to bring word of Foxx's return to the Spider-Man universe, which he confirmed a day later on his Instagram account. Foxx wrote: “Super excited to part of the new marvel Spider-Man new installment. And i won't be blue in this one!! but a thousand percent badass!!!”

Spider-Man 3 is slated to release December 17, 2021 worldwide. Production begins in Atlanta, Georgia USA later this year, according to THR.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spider Man, Spider Man 3, Jamie Foxx, Spider Man Far From Home, The Amazing Spider Man, The Amazing Spider Man 2, Marvel, MCU, Sony Pictures
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Paytm Mini App Store Launched for Indian Developers, to List Over 300 Apps Including Domino’s Pizza and Ola

Related Stories

Spider-Man 3: Jamie Foxx Will Return as Electro, Whom He Played in The Amazing Spider-Man 2
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Paytm Launches Mini App Store for Indian Developers
  2. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, 144Hz Display Launched
  3. Google Delays Enforcing 30 Percent In-App Fees in India
  4. Vivo V20 Specifications Detailed Fully Ahead of Launch in India
  5. Flipkart Announces The Big Billion Days Sale Dates
  6. Google Pixel 4a Launching in India on October 17
  7. PUBG Mobile Hit By DDoS Attack, Some Players Getting Disconnected
  8. 5G’s Arrival Tees Up Patent Fights in Market Set to Grow 12,000 Percent
  9. Infinix Hot 10 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  10. Infinix Hot 10 India Launch Set for October 4
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Launches New Program to Quickly Fix OEM Security Issues, Creating Team for Bug Discovery in Sensitive Apps
  2. Spider-Man 3: Jamie Foxx Will Return as Electro, Whom He Played in The Amazing Spider-Man 2
  3. Paytm Mini App Store Launched for Indian Developers, to List Over 300 Apps Including Domino’s Pizza and Ola
  4. Infinix Hot 10 With Quad Rear Cameras, Dual Selfie Flash Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Ola's Operating Licence Stripped by London Transport Regulator Over Public Safety Failings
  6. Amazon Alexa Auto Mode Feature Launched for Enhanced In-Vehicle Voice Experience
  7. Google Calendar Tasks Integration Rolling Out Now on Android and iOS
  8. F9, Next Fast and Furious Movie, Delayed Again to May 2021
  9. Google Pushes Back 30 Percent In-App Commission in India to 2022 After Tech Companies Put Up Resistance
  10. Twitter Users Flood Far-Right Proud Boys Hashtag With Gay Pride Images
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com