Spider-Man 3 First Look Photos Revealed With Three Titles to Troll Fans

Phone Home? Home Slice? Home-Wrecker? Get out of here.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 24 February 2021 11:57 IST
Photo Credit: Sony Pictures

Tom Holland as Peter Parker, Jacob Batalon as Ned, and Zendaya as MJ in Spider-Man 3

Highlights
  • Spider-Man 3 (2021) release date is December 17
  • Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon featured in photos
  • All three titles are fake, still no official Spider-Man 3 title

Spider-Man 3 has gotten three first-look photos and three titles — Spider-Man: Phone Home, Spider-Man: Home Slice, and Spider-Man: Home-Wrecker — from its three stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon. If you're wondering why one film has three titles, that's because Sony Pictures and Disney-owned Marvel Studios are clearly toying with the audience (just look at those hilarious titles, there's no way those are real). They are also clearly playing on the film's multiverse-driven plot, which will reportedly see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprise their Spider-Man roles, alongside returning villains in Jamie Foxx's Electro and Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus.

Holland, Batalon, and Zendaya unveiled the first three official images (and the three nonsensical titles) from the still untitled Spider-Man 3 — the sequel to 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home — on their Instagram accounts on Tuesday one after the other. All three pictures feature all three Spider-Man 3 stars who posted them. The photos are all interlinked, with the stars sporting the same clothes (Zendaya and Batalon have their jackets on in two images and have taken them off in the third one.) The Spider-Man 3 pictures are all set in a basement of some sort.

As for the titles, the word “Spider-Man” is in three different colours: green, silver, and magenta. Maybe the colours mean something, hinting at the references to other Marvel Cinematic Universe characters that are expected to be involved in Spider-Man 3. Or maybe they are just an extension of the studios — Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios — further trolling the fans. Many expected Holland to clear up the Spider-Man 3 title confusion during his Tuesday appearance on Jimmy Fallon's late-night show, which he didn't. But that was always unlikely as Spider-Man news has always come out of Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show that airs on ABC, owned by Disney.

Spider-Man 3 is slated to release December 17 in cinemas worldwide. There are three MCU films scheduled prior to that: Black Widow (May 7), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (July 9), and Eternals (November 5). Whether they stick to their release dates depends on how well COVID-19 vaccinations go.

Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
