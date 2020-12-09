Technology News
loading

Spider-Man 3 Cast Adds Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst, and Alfred Molina: Report

Tobey Maguire and Emma Stone might join too.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 9 December 2020 11:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Spider-Man 3 Cast Adds Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst, and Alfred Molina: Report

Photo Credit: Marvel/Sony, Jaimie Trueblood/Melissa Moseley/Columbia Pictures

(L-R): Kirsten Dunst, Andrew Garfield, Alfred Molina, Tobey Maguire, and Emma Stone

Highlights
  • Spider-Man 3 release date is December 17, 2021
  • Garfield, Dunst, and Molina are said to be confirmed
  • Maguire and Stone are still said to be in discussions

Spider-Man 3 is going all the way. Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, Emma Stone, Kirsten Dunst, and Alfred Molina — they have played Peter Parker, Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy, Mary Jane, and Doctor Octopus, respectively, in earlier Spider-Man movies — are reportedly in talks to join the cast of the next Spider-Man movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That is a lot of stars. And all three Parkers in one film. Moreover, it essentially reiterates that Spider-Man 3 is going to delve into the multiverse concept that was set up by Avengers: Endgame and confirmed in its immediate MCU follow-up and Spider-Man predecessor, Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Collider brings word of the new casting developments on the as-yet untitled Spider-Man 3. Garfield, Dunst, and Molina are confirmed, the report says. Maguire's presence is pending a deal currently being worked out by Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, while Stone's appearance revolves around her pregnancy, Collider adds. There's no word on the extent of their roles, though given the overcrowded nature of Spider-Man 3 — Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, and Jamie Foxx's Electro are also involved, in addition to the returning cast of Spider-Man: Far From Home — it's quite likely that these big stars will be limited to a cameo or a little more.

If all of this goes according to plan, Spider-Man 3 is going to be a bonkers of a movie, one that clearly seems to be drawing on the idea pioneered by its animation counterpart, the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. It will be interesting to see how the new film depicts these characters we haven't known for a while. While Garfield, Stone, and Foxx's characters haven't been seen for seven years (by the time the next Spider-Man movie comes out), it'll have been 14 years for Maguire and Dunst's Parker and Jane, and 17 years for Molina's Doc Ock, who was seen in the memorable Spider-Man 2.

In addition to Garfield, Maguire, Stone, Dunst, Molina, Cumberbatch, and Foxx, Spider-Man 3 cast also includes Tom Holland as MCU's Peter Parker, Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as May Parker, and Tony Revolori as Eugene “Flash” Thompson. Jon Watts is returning as the director, working off a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal are producing Spider-Man 3, which began filming in late October (delayed three months due to COVID-19) in the US city of Atlanta, and will continue in Los Angeles and Iceland, before wrapping up in March 2021.

Spider-Man 3 is currently slated to release December 17, 2021 in cinemas worldwide.

Cover image: Dunst as MJ in Spider-Man 3 (2007), Garfield as Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), Molina as Doc Ock in Spider-Man 2 (2004), Maguire as Parker in Spider-Man 3 (2007), and Stone as Gwen in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spider Man 3, Spider Man, Spider Man Far From Home, Marvel, MCU, Sony Pictures, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, Emma Stone, Kirsten Dunst, Alfred Molina
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Teaser Videos Leaked, May Launch on January 14

Related Stories

Spider-Man 3 Cast Adds Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst, and Alfred Molina: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here Are Facebook’s Top Moments of 2020
  2. OnePlus 8 Series, OnePlus Nord End of Support Planned for Mid-2023
  3. Apple Launches New AirPods Max Over-Ear Headphones Priced at Rs. 59,900
  4. Moto G Stylus (2021) Price, Specifications, Renders Leak via Amazon Listing
  5. Google, Billboard Reveal Top 100 Most Hummed Songs of the Year to Assistant
  6. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  7. Now Set a New Wallpaper for Each WhatsApp Chat
  8. Spider-Man 3 Will Link Into Every Spider-Man Film, It Seems
  9. Moto G9 Power With 6,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  10. Boat Watch Enigma India Launch on December 9, Will Be Priced at Rs. 2,999
#Latest Stories
  1. Spider-Man 3 Cast Adds Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst, and Alfred Molina: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Teaser Videos Leaked, May Launch on January 14
  3. Google Look to Speak App Lets People Use Their Eyes to Select Phrases to Be Said Aloud
  4. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Leaked Renders Suggests 6.5-Inch Display, Hole-Punch Cut Out Design
  5. Moto G Stylus (2021) Price, Specifications, Renders Leak via Amazon Listing
  6. Samsung SmartThings Brings Support for Google Nest Devices for the First Time
  7. Webex Video Conferencing App Revamped by Cisco, Adds Noise Cancellation and Transcription Service
  8. Apple Could Block Apps That Don't Comply With New Privacy Feature
  9. Apple AirPods Max Over-Ear Headphones Launched in India, Shipping Starts December 15
  10. WhatsApp Brings New ‘Add to Cart’ Button to Enhance Shopping Experience
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com