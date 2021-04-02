Space Jam: A New Legacy Trailer Release Date Set for Saturday

Space Jam: A New Legacy's first trailer will drop Saturday, April 3, Warner Bros. has announced. An exact release time for the Space Jam: A New Legacy trailer is not available, but it should be around the usual Warner slot (9:30pm IST/ 9am PT/ 4pm GMT). There's no word on whether there will any local-language versions of the Space Jam: A New Legacy trailer in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Starring basketball star LeBron James in the lead, Space Jam: A New Legacy is a sequel to the original 1996 Michael Jordan-led Space Jam movie and brings the Looney Tunes characters back to the big screen for the first time since 2003's Looney Tunes: Back in Action.

Warner Bros. announced the April 3 release date for the Space Jam: A New Legacy trailer on its social media channels on Thursday, with a short video featuring the iconic Looney Tunes duo Wile E. Coyote and the Road Runner. Coyote is trampled on by an RV and the Road Runner pops out of it with a sign that reads: “Space Jam: A New Legacy trailer Saturday.” While they are part of the trailer announcement, both Wile E. Coyote and the Road Runner are not expected to be part of Space Jam: A New Legacy. The movie largely involves the characters we saw on Space Jam.

That includes Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Marvin the Martian, Tweety, Sylvester, Foghorn Leghorn, and Speedy Gonzales. But thanks to its plot mechanic, which finds LeBron James and his son trapped in a virtual word by an AI algorithm, Space Jam: A New Legacy will bring in a bunch of other characters from properties that are owned by Warner Bros. Director Malcolm D. Lee has teased that we will enter the worlds of Batman, Wonder Woman, King Kong, The Matrix, Mad Max, and even Casablanca.

In addition to LeBron, Space Jam: A New Legacy also stars Don Cheadle as the aforementioned algorithm AI-G, Sonequa Martin Green as LeBron's wife Kamiyah, Cedric Joe as LeBron's youngest son Dom, Ceyair J. Wright as LeBron's eldest son Darius, and Harper Leigh Alexander as LeBron's daughter Xosha. Several NBA and WNBA players will have cameos.

Lee directs off a script by Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier, Keenan Coogler, and Terence Nance. LeBron is also a producer on Space Jam: A New Legacy alongside Ryan Coogler, Maverick Carter, and Duncan Henderson. Space Jam: A New Legacy is a production of Warner Animation Group, Proximity Media, and SpringHill Entertainment. Warner Bros. Pictures is the global distributor.

Here's the official synopsis for Space Jam: A New Legacy from Warner Bros.:

Welcome to the Jam! NBA champion and global icon LeBron James goes on an epic adventure alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny with the animated/live-action event “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” from director Malcolm D. Lee and an innovative filmmaking team including Ryan Coogler and Maverick Carter. This transformational journey is a manic mashup of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.'s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you've never seen them before. It's Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron's bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even “King” James by playing the game their own way.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is out July 16 in cinemas worldwide, including India. It will also be available on HBO Max on the release date.

