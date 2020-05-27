Technology News
SonyLIV 2.0 Update Starts Rolling Out With a New Interface, Logo

You’ll get similarities with Amazon Prime Video and Netflix through SonyLIV 2.0 interface.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 May 2020 14:48 IST
SonyLIV 2.0 will reach all users in about three weeks

Highlights
  • SonyLIV 2.0 brings a new interface to enhance user experience
  • The OTT platform is getting original Indian content catalogue in June
  • SonyLIV has designed its new logo to show off the fresh experience

SonyLIV 2.0 has started rolling out with a new user experience and an all-new brand identity. The new update, announced as “all new SonyLIV” on Tuesday, will reach all users in about three weeks. The company has additionally announced a fresh original content catalogue that will launch in June as a part of the new LIV Premium subscription pack. The original content will feature actors such as Jimmy Shergill and Amit Sadh alongside stand-up comedian Vir Das and National Award-winning writer-director Hansal Mehta. SonyLIV is planning to make its comeback in the over-the-top (OTT) platforms market with its new update.

The most noticeable change that SonyLIV 2.0 brings is the all new user interface. The company said it has fixed many issues in its interface. For users of Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, there are some updates to provide a familiar look and feel.

SonyLIV has also updated its brand identity with the new logo that was launched on Tuesday.

The new update has been released through a phased rollout that will take around three weeks to reach all users. It is, however, unclear whether the changes will be provided through a server-side rollout or via a new version release across all supported platforms.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to SonyLIV for clarity on the update process and will update this space when the company responds.

New content incoming
Alongside the new interface and brand identity, SonyLIV has announced the arrival of original content and Indian premieres of American TV shows such as the Kirsten Dunst-led On Becoming A God in Central Florida and For Life. There will also be content from writer-director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, stand-up comedian and host Kapil Sharma, director-producer Rohan Sippy, and director Samar Khan, among others. Additionally, you'll continue to get content from Sony India's TV channels.

“SonyLIV 2.0 is designed to create world class entertainment experience and will be home to some distinctly unique Indian stories for a global audience,” said Aman Srivastava, Head of Marketing – Digital Business, Sony Pictures Networks, in a statement.

How are we staying sane during this Coronavirus lockdown? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: SonyLIV 2.0, Sony LIV, SonyLIV, Sony
Android Tablet Users Can Now Create Google Duo Account Without Phone Number: Report
