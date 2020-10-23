Technology News
Sony PlayStation 5 Will Come With Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, and More at Launch

Sony PlayStation 5 has two main tabs on the homescreen, one for games and the other for media, which is where all streaming services will be located.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 23 October 2020 14:31 IST
Sony PlayStation 5 Will Come With Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, and More at Launch

PlayStation 5 is expected to launch in select regions on November 10

  • PlayStation 5 will get support for streaming services from Day 1
  • Sony announced the development through a blog post
  • PlayStation 5 users can but the Media Remote for easy navigation

Sony PlayStation 5 will come with support for popular streaming apps at launch, the company has announced through a blog post. These streaming apps include Apple TV, Netflix, Disney+, and more. The PlayStation 5 will not just be a gaming console, but an entertainment hub as well and just like the PlayStation 4 and its support for streaming apps, the next-gen console will provide a similar experience, albeit, in a more streamlined manner. Further, the Media Remote will allow users to navigate and control the entertainment experience.

The head of global parent development and relations, Phil Rosenberg, shared through a blog post that popular streaming apps will be available on the PlayStation 5 at launch. These apps include Apple TV, Disney+, Netflix, Spotify, Twitch, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, MyCanal, Peacock, and more. More apps will be added to the list the future.

Apps like Twitch and YouTube will have deeper integration with the PS5. Users will be able to watch or stream their gameplay on Twitch, as well as live chat with fellow gamers through several communities on Twitch, right from the console. With YouTube, users can broadcast and share their gameplay moments directly to their YouTube channel.

These streaming services will be available in the dedicated media section on the console's homepage. As seen in the UI walkthrough shared recently, there are two major tabs on the homepage, one for games and the other for media, allowing players to quickly switch between the two.

The blog adds that users will not have to download these entertainment apps through the PS Store like they previously had to. Also, the new Control Center makes controlling music easier.

Further, the Media Remote for the PS5 will allow users to easily navigate the console and also power it on. The remote has built-in play/ pause buttons, fast forward and fast rewind, volume adjustment, and power options. There are dedicated buttons for Netflix, YouTube, Spotify, and Disney+.

The PlayStation 5 will be launched next month with select regions getting access to the console on November 10 and the others getting it on November 19, however, Indian launch date is unclear.

Will Xbox Series S, PS5 Digital Edition fail in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

