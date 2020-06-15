SonyLIV Premium Price to Increase With ‘All New’ Launch on June 18

Technology News
Three new originals and exclusives at launch in Kadakh, For Life, and Your Honor.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 15 June 2020 12:16 IST
Photo Credit: SonyLIV

‘All new’ SonyLIV website interface

Highlights
  • ‘All new’ SonyLIV launches Thursday, June 18
  • SonyLIV Premium still at Rs. 499 a year for now
  • New SonyLIV apps, facelift already available

The “all new” SonyLIV arrives Thursday, June 18, with at least three new originals and exclusive series, Sony Pictures Networks India has announced. They star the likes of Ranvir Shorey (Khosla Ka Ghosla) and Jimmy Shergill (A Wednesday!). The cost of a SonyLIV Premium subscription will also increase after June 18, though a new price has yet to be announced. You can still pick up an annual SonyLIV subscription for Rs. 499 for the next three days. Meanwhile, the “all new” SonyLIV facelift has already rolled out across its mobile apps and website, which borrows from both Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar.

Among the three new SonyLIV offerings at launch, we've the previously announced Shergill-starrer Your Honor, a Ludhiana-set remake of an Israeli original about an honest judge who obstructs justice after his son is involved in a hit-and-run. Your Honor is a production of Applause Entertainment, the content arm of the Aditya Birla Group. Then there's the legal drama For Life, starring Nicholas Pinnock (Marcella) and Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), with 50 Cent as executive producer. For Life premièred in February on ABC in the US.

That leaves the Shorey-led Kadakh, an original movie about the cheating husband Sunil (Shorey) who must maintain a cheery façade after his counterpart — the husband of the woman he's having an affair with — kills himself on the eve of a Diwali party at Sunil's home. Kadakh has been directed by Rajat Kapoor (Ankhon Dekhi), who admitted to sexual misconduct in 2018 during the #MeToo movement and publicly apologised on Twitter.

In addition to Shorey, Kadakh also stars Mansi Multani (Court), Cyrus Sahukar (Mind the Malhotras), Shruti Seth (Rishta.com), Tara Sharma Saluja (Saaya), Sagar Deshmukh (YZ), director Nupur Asthana, Kalki Koechlin (Margarita with a Straw), Chandrachoor Rai (Upstarts), Palomi Ghosh (Typewriter), Manoj Pahwa (Article 15), and Yamini Das (Made in India).

The “all new” SonyLIV is available Thursday with Kadakh, For Life, and Your Honor.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Sony LIV, SonyLIV, Your Honor, Kadakh, Sony Pictures Networks India, Jimmy Shergill, Ranvir Shorey, Rajat Kapoor
