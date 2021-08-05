Technology News
loading

SonyLIV Paid Subscribers Jump 700 Percent Between June 2020–2021

It had 5.5 million paid subscribers in April 2021, per last publicly available data.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 5 August 2021 10:58 IST
SonyLIV Paid Subscribers Jump 700 Percent Between June 2020–2021

Photo Credit: SonyLIV

Highlights
  • SonyLIV Premium price increased by up to 200 percent last June
  • Scam 1992, Olympics, Indian cricket Test matches the highlights
  • SonyLIV expanded beyond South Asia with YuppTV in July

SonyLIV's paid subscriber base grew by nearly 700 percent between June 2020 and June 2021, its Japanese parent company Sony announced in its quarterly earnings presentation on Wednesday. An exact paid subscriber count for SonyLIV wasn't provided, though for what it's worth, SonyLIV revealed that it had 5.5 million paid subscribers at the end of April 2021. Additionally, SonyLIV had over 200 million monthly active users in FY21, the Sony Pictures Networks India-run streaming service said in July. Gadgets 360 has reached out to SonyLIV for comment and we will update this story if we hear back.

“In Media Networks, our video direct-to-consumer (DTC) services are increasing their customer bases significantly, with paid subscribers since June 2020 increasing approximately 80 percent at our anime DTC service Funimation and approximately 700 percent at SonyLIV, our video DTC service in India,” Sony Group Corporation's executive deputy president and chief financial officer Hiroki Totoki said [PDF] on the company's quarterly earnings call on Wednesday.

Interestingly, this 700 percent growth comes on the back of SonyLIV increasing its membership price by up to 200 percent in June 2020. That said, it has introduced more affordable plans with restrictions after. Still, that suggests audiences have found value in its new offering. Naturally, SonyLIV owes some of that to the success of its most-talked about original series, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. A second anthology season, Scam 2003: The Curious Case of Abdul Karim Telgi, has been announced with director Hansal Mehta to return. Beyond that, SonyLIV had the rights to the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics, UEFA Euro 2020, and multiple Test series with the Indian cricket team.

SonyLIV hasn't only gained a lot of new paid subscribers in the past year, but its subscribers have also spent more time on the app than before. In FY21, time spent went up 25 percent to 75 minutes, with total views of SonyLIV videos doubling to over 4 billion, per an exchange4media report from July. Alongside, SonyLIV began its international expansion (beyond South Asia) in July, with YuppTV launching the platform on its service in the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Middle East, and parts of Europe.

The recently-concluded first season of Loki is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: SonyLIV, Sony LIV, Sony Pictures Networks India
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Facebook Sparks Off Row by Cutting Off Researchers Running NYU's Ad Observatory Project

Related Stories

SonyLIV Paid Subscribers Jump 700 Percent Between June 2020–2021
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  2. The Best Hindi Movies on Netflix
  3. Realme 8i, Realme 8s Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Get Camera, System Fixes With New Update in India: Report
  5. Vivo Y53s Price in India Tipped Ahead of Its Official Launch
  6. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Days After Purchase, Company Responds
  7. OnePlus Nord 2 Review: Classic OnePlus
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z-Series Alleged India Prices Leak Ahead of Launch
  10. WhatsApp Starts Rolling Out ‘View Once’ Feature for Images, Videos
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y12G With 20:9 Display, Snapdragon 439 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Ether Nears 2-Month High Ahead of Major Protocol Change
  3. Sony Posts Record Profit on Pandemic Demand for Consoles, TVs, Music, and Movies
  4. SonyLIV Paid Subscribers Jump 700 Percent Between June 2020–2021
  5. Facebook Sparks Off Row by Cutting Off Researchers Running NYU's Ad Observatory Project
  6. Flipkart and Its Founders Said to Be Threatened With $1.35 Billion Fine by Enforcement Directorate
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Starts Receiving August 2021 Android Security Patch: Report
  8. Nokia 5.3 Getting Android 11 Update Finally; Brings Improvements to Notifications, Updates Security Patch
  9. Fire-Boltt Ninja Budget Smartwatch With Touchscreen, SpO2 Tracking Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Windows 365 Free Trial Programme Paused Due to ‘Significant Demand’ for Cloud PC Service
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com