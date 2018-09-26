NDTV Gadgets360.com

Sony BBC Earth to Air Sir David Attenborough's Dynasties in India in December

, 26 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Sony BBC Earth to Air Sir David Attenborough's Dynasties in India in December

Photo Credit: Theo Webb/BBC

A Bengal tiger in the Bandhavgarh National Park, India

Highlights

  • Dynasties to air on Sony BBC Earth in December
  • A theatrical release for India is also being considered
  • Tiger episode was filmed in Bandhavgarh

BBC and Sir David Attenborough’s next wildlife documentary series, Dynasties, will air on Sony BBC Earth in India in December. The five-part show, which has been four years in the making, chronicles the lives of five animals – chimpanzees, emperor penguins, hunting dogs, lions, and tigers – and the challenges they face in protecting their families from environmental changes and the dangers posed by humanity. Sony BBC Earth is also considering a theatrical release for Dynasties in India, much as it did with Blue Planet II earlier this year.

Deadline reports that Dynasties will have its world premiere at the annual entertainment trade show Mipcom in Cannes on October 15. Gadgets 360 has learned that BBC will launch a trailer sometime in October as well, with the Attenborough-narrated series airing on its channels in the UK in November. Dynasties will then roll out across the globe, including India in December on Sony BBC Earth and the US in early 2019 on BBC America.

BBC Studios told Deadline that the wildlife show has been already sold to broadcasters in 13 other countries and regions: VRT in Belgium, Blue Ant Media in Canada, FTV Prima and Ceska Televize in Czech Republic, DR in Denmark, ETV in Estonia, Edemi in Georgia, WDR in Germany, RUV in Iceland, Discovery in Latin America, NPO in Netherlands, TVNZ in New Zealand, Telefonica in Spain, and SVT in Sweden. Additionally, BBC Earth channels across Africa, Asia, and Nordics will also carry Dynasties.

The Dynasties episode involving tigers has been filmed in the Bandhavgarh National Park in Madhya Pradesh, India. Other locations include the Sahara Desert in Senegal (chimpanzees), the Antarctica (emperor penguins), the floodplains of the Zambezi river in Zimbabwe (hunting dogs), and the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya (lions). Dynasties is a co-production of BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit – it was also responsible for Planet Earth and Blue Planet – BBC America, France Télévisions, and CCTV9.

bbc dynasties hunting dogs africa BBC Dynasties hunting dogs Zimbabwe Africa

A pack of African hunting dogs in Zimbabwe

bbc dynasties poster BBC Dynasties poster

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BBC, Sony BBC Earth, Sony India, David Attenborough, Dynasties
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Apple iPhone XR Reportedly Shifting Production to Foxconn From Pegatron Due to Manufacturing Issues
Pricee
Sony BBC Earth to Air Sir David Attenborough's Dynasties in India in December
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Price Leaked Again, Seen in New Hands-on Video
  2. Vivo V9 Pro With 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 660 Launched in India
  3. Motorola One Power vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Nokia 6.1 Plus vs ZenFone Max Pro M1
  4. Xiaomi Redmi 6A Review
  5. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) With Triple Camera Setup Launched in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) First Impressions
  7. Redmi Note 6 Pro Price, Specifications: Everything We Know So Far
  8. Vodafone Idea Launches 6 Combo Recharge Combo Packs to Rival Jio
  9. OnePlus 6T to Launch on October 17 as per Alleged Leaked Invite
  10. Xiaomi Poco F1 to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.