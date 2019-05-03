Technology News

Sonic the Hedgehog Director Vows Design Changes After Online Backlash to Trailer

It might be the teeth.

By | Updated: 3 May 2019 11:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Sonic the Hedgehog Director Vows Design Changes After Online Backlash to Trailer

Photo Credit: Paramount Pictures

The Sonic look that’s causing the backlash

Highlights
  • Sonic the Hedgehog movie out in November
  • Trailer was met with widespread backlash
  • Sonic will be redesigned to appease fans

The online backlash to Sonic the Hedgehog — the upcoming live-action/animation hybrid feature film adaptation of the video game franchise of the same name — has resulted in a swift reply from the filmmakers. On Thursday in a tweet, director Jeff Fowler stated they will make changes to the character, with everyone at production companies Paramount Pictures and Sega “fully committed to making this character the BEST [emphasis his] he can be.” The main point of contention has been the realistic human teeth that the creators thought to give Sonic.

“Thank you for the support,” Fowler said on Twitter. “And the criticism. The message is loud and clear. You aren't happy with the design [and] you want changes. It's going to happen. Everyone at Paramount [and] Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be... #sonicmovie #gottafixfast”

Fowler is a visual effects artist turned director, which might have something to do with this decision.

 

This is quite likely an unprecedented move, in that fan backlash has convinced a studio to revamp the design of a film's lead character. Now that they have decided to go on this path, you've to wonder where it leads. Though Sonic's human-like teeth seem to be universally hated, others also have a problem with the animal-like fur he's been given, in addition to the early choice of converting his conjoined eyes into two separate ones, as that wouldn't have translated well to live-action.

But this also raises other concerns. Will Sonic the Hedgehog end up setting a precedent in that fans will demand similar moves from other films down the line? And what of the VFX artists who will have to work round the clock to change Sonic's design, with just a few months to release, as /Film points out?

Sonic the Hedgehog is scheduled to release November 8 in cinemas. The film stars Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) as the voice of Sonic, Jim Carrey as his archenemy Dr. Ivo “Eggman” Robotnik, and James Marsden (Westworld) as police sheriff Tom Wachowski.

sonic the hedgehog movie HD Poster Sonic the Hedgehog movie 2019 poster

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sonic, Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog movie, Paramount, Paramount Pictures, Sega
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Apple Watch Continues to Lead Global Smartwatch Shipments in Q1 2019: Counterpoint
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Sonic the Hedgehog Director Vows Design Changes After Online Backlash to Trailer
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. BSNL ‘Bumper Offer’ of Additional 2.21GB Daily Data Benefit Extended
  2. NASA Says Aluminium Fraud Caused $700-Million Satellite Failure
  3. Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale: Best Deals Available Right Now
  4. Amazon Summer Sale Kicks Off at 12pm Today for Prime Members
  5. A Space Rock Crashed Into the Moon During Lunar Eclipse, Scientists Say
  6. OnePlus 7 Pro Nebula Blue, Mirror Grey Renders Leaked
  7. Garmin Launches 4 New Forerunner GPS-Enabled Smartwatches
  8. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com
  9. Asus ZenFone 6 Teased With Bezel-Less, Notch-Less Display
  10. Microsoft Launches HoloLens 2 Development Edition With Unity Pro Trials
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.