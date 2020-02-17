Technology News
loading

Box Office: Sonic the Hedgehog Races to $100 Million Opening, Arrives February 28 in India

Lower than Detective Pikachu, but without the help of China (coronavirus) and Japan (delayed release).

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 17 February 2020 11:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Box Office: Sonic the Hedgehog Races to $100 Million Opening, Arrives February 28 in India

Photo Credit: Paramount Pictures/Sega

Sonic in Sonic the Hedgehog

Highlights
  • Sonic the Hedgehog release date in India is February 28
  • Long way to go to become biggest adaptation ($439 million)
  • Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey has now made $145.3 million

It's yet to race into India, but Sonic the Hedgehog — the new live-action animation hybrid movie based on the eponymous video game character — has already collected 100 million rings globally. The Sega mascot's film brought in an estimated $100 million (about Rs. 714 crores) over the weekend, giving it one of the best ever openings for a video game adaptation. Last year's Pokémon: Detective Pikachu leads with $160 million. But Sonic the Hedgehog did that without the help of China, where the film doesn't have a release date owing to COVID-19 coronavirus concerns, and Japan, where it opens in March. Meanwhile, Birds of Prey garnered $40.1 million (about Rs. 286 crores) in its second weekend.

Of the estimated $100 million, Sonic the Hedgehog earned $57 million (about Rs. 407 crores) in the US and Canada in the first three days, which is a better domestic performance than Pokémon: Detective Pikachu. The remaining $43 million (about Rs. 307 crores) came in from 40 markets in the rest of the world, led by Mexico ($6.7 million) and followed by the likes of the UK ($6.2 million), France ($4.3 million), Germany ($3.3 million), Brazil ($3 million), Australia ($2.8 million), Spain ($2 million), Italy ($1.9 million), Ukraine ($1 million) and Colombia ($1 million). Sonic the Hedgehog has yet to open in Russia (February 20), India (February 28), and Japan (March 27) among others.

The video game movie is expected to go up to $68 million (about Rs. 485 crores) by the end of Monday — Presidents' Day — which is a national holiday in the US. That would take its global tally to $111 million (about Rs. 793 crores). But it has a long fight to get on the podium, which is currently rounded out by Warcraft ($439 million), Pokémon: Detective Pikachu ($433 million), and Rampage ($428 million). It doesn't have the critical appreciation to sustain that run — 63 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, and a 46 score on Metacritic — though that hasn't stopped video game adaptations in the past. Of the other three, only Detective Pikachu has a fresh rating.

Birds of Prey Review: Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn Still Needs Emancipation

As for Birds of Prey's $40.1 million second weekend performance, an estimated $17.1 million (about Rs. 122 crores) came in from the US and Canada — expected to go up to $19.6 million (about Rs. 140 crores) by the end of Monday — with the remaining estimated $23 million (about Rs. 164 crores) from 78 other markets. That pushes its worldwide total to $145.3 million (about Rs. 1,038 crores). In India, Birds of Prey has made over $619,000 (about Rs. 4.42 crores).

Sonic the Hedgehog releases February 28 in India. Birds of Prey — now retitled to Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey — is playing everywhere.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog movie, Paramount Pictures, Viacom18, Viacom 18, Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Birds of Prey, Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), DCEU, DC Comics, Warner Bros
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
2,000 iPhones Given for Free to Passengers Aboard Coronavirus-Hit Cruise Ship Quarantined in Japan
Apple Dominates Premium Segment of Indian Smartphone Market in Q4: IDC

Related Stories

Box Office: Sonic the Hedgehog Races to $100 Million Opening, Arrives February 28 in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 2,000 Free iPhones Given to Passengers Aboard Coronavirus-Hit Cruise Ship
  2. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series India Prices Announced, Pre-Bookings Open Today
  3. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Goes Live: Here Are the Best Offers
  4. iQoo 3 India Launch Set for February 25: Everything You Need to Know
  5. OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7 Series Getting Updates With Jio VoWiFi Support
  6. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Reportedly Spotted in a Retail Store in India
  7. Huawei Watch GT 2 Review
  8. OnePlus 8 Specifications Surface in a Purported Geekbench Listing
  9. Poco X2 Review
  10. Poco X2 vs Realme X2: Cameras, Gaming, Performance, and Software Compared
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Dominates Premium Segment of Indian Smartphone Market in Q4: IDC
  2. Box Office: Sonic the Hedgehog Races to $100 Million Opening, Arrives February 28 in India
  3. 2,000 iPhones Given for Free to Passengers Aboard Coronavirus-Hit Cruise Ship Quarantined in Japan
  4. Xerox Said to Court HP Shareholders as Takeover Battle Heats Up
  5. Twitter Says Olympics, IOC Accounts Hacked Through Third-Party Platform
  6. Vodafone Idea Says It Will Pay AGR Dues, Continuation of Business Depends on Supreme Court Order
  7. Flipkart Mulling Tie-Up With Local Stores to Offer Customers 'Touch and Feel' Experience
  8. Airtel to Pay Rs. 10,000 Crores as Part of AGR Dues by February 20
  9. Apple's 5G iPhone May Rely on a Custom Antenna: Report
  10. Google Maps Redraws Disputed Borders, Depending on Where You Are: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.