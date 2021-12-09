Technology News
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Trailer Release Date Set for December 10

Thursday evening in the US, and Friday morning in India.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 9 December 2021 13:52 IST
Photo Credit: Paramount

  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2 release date is April 8, 2022
  • First trailer only in English, no local-language versions
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2 poster released for now

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 trailer will release Friday, December 10, Paramount Pictures India has announced. The exact release time of the trailer is unclear, but it will premiere during The Game Awards that are scheduled to begin Thursday, December 9 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET. That translates to Friday, December 10 at 6:30am IST. The Sonic the Hedgehog 2 trailer will only be available in English — there will be no Hindi, Tamil, or Telugu versions, I've been told. A first sequel to the 2020 original, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 finds Sonic (Ben Schwartz) teaming up with Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey) to prevent the evil Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his new partner Knuckles (Idris Elba) from finding a mystical gemstone.

“The first poster for #SonicMovie2 has arrived! And that's not all – The world premiere of the new #SonicMovie2 trailer drops tomorrow in the @TheGameAwards at 8ET,” Paramount Pictures India wrote on its social media channels on Wednesday. The Sonic the Hedgehog 2 poster, as you can see in full below, finds Sonic on top of a propeller plane being flown by Tails, with Dr. Robotnik giving chase. Carrey's Robotnik is bald, just as we last saw him on the Mushroom Planet at the end of Sonic the Hedgehog. Sonic's video game sidekick Tails was introduced in a post-credits scene attached to Sonic the Hedgehog, on a mission to find Sonic.

In addition to Schwartz as Sonic, O'Shaughnessey as Tails, Carrey as Robotnik, and Elba as Knuckles, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 also stars James Marsden as the sheriff and Sonic's friend Tom Wachowski, Tika Sumpter as Tom's veterinarian wife Maddie Wachowski, Natasha Rothwell as Maddie's older sister Rachel, Adam Pally as Tom's chief deputy Wade Whipple, and Lee Majdoub as Robotnik's former assistant Agent Stone. Shemar Moore has an undisclosed role on Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Behind the camera, Jeff Fowler returns as director, alongside returning writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller. They are joined by writer John Whittington. Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, Toru Nakahara, and Hitoshi Okuno are producers. Haruki Satomi, Yukio Sugino, Shuji Utsumi, Nan Morales, and Tim Miller are executive producers on the new video game movie. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is a production of Sega Sammy Group, Original Film, Marza Animation Planet, and Blur Studio. Paramount Pictures is the worldwide distributor; Viacom18 Studios — jointly owned by Paramount parent ViacomCBS and Reliance Industries-owned Network 18 — handles distribution in India.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is out April 8, 2022 in cinemas worldwide.

  • Release Date 8 April 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Adventure, Comedy
  • Cast
    James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Idris Elba, Jim Carrey
  • Director Jeff Fowler
  • Music Tom Holkenborg
  • Producer Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, Toru Nakahara, Hitoshi Okuno
  • Production Sega Sammy Group, Original Film, Marza Animation Planet, Blur Studio
Akhil Arora
