Disney has released the first full-length trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story, the prequel anthology entry in the Star Wars franchise that follows the stuck-up, half-witted, scruffy-looking nerf herder. Or rather who he was before being at the end of that insult from his future wife.

The new Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer opens with Qi'ra's (Emilia Clarke, from Game of Thrones) voice, asking the young Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) if he's after revenge, money, or something else. "You look good. A little rough around the edges, but good," she adds to his face in another scene. Then it's back to footage we've seen previously, with Tobias Beckett (Woody Harrelson) recruiting him for a job, and Solo pulling tricks in the driving seat.

Later in the trailer, Solo tells Beckett and Val (Thandie Newton, from Westworld) that he's "waited a long time for a shot like this". Solo then meets the young Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover, from Atlanta), after getting an introduction from Qi'ra. "Everything you've heard about me is true," Calrissian tells Solo upon his inquiry of a story he heard about him.

We get to see Calrissian's droid companion, L3-37 (voiced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge) squeezing someone's face, and the crime lord Dryden Vos (Paul Bettany, from Avengers: Infinity War), who's seemingly sanctioned the job in the new Solo trailer as well. Beckett also gives Solo some advice, saying: "Assume everyone will betray you. And you will never be disappointed."

There are plenty of cool shots in the Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer beyond that, including train tracks that rotate, the Millennium Falcon dodging TIE fighters, and spinning levitating cars.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is out May 25.