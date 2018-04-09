Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Solo: A Star Wars Story Gets New Full-Length Trailer

 
, 09 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Solo: A Star Wars Story Gets New Full-Length Trailer

Photo Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

Highlights

  • Solo: A Star Wars Story releases May 25
  • It stars Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo
  • Paul Bettany's character is seen for the first time

Disney has released the first full-length trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story, the prequel anthology entry in the Star Wars franchise that follows the stuck-up, half-witted, scruffy-looking nerf herder. Or rather who he was before being at the end of that insult from his future wife.

The new Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer opens with Qi'ra's (Emilia Clarke, from Game of Thrones) voice, asking the young Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) if he's after revenge, money, or something else. "You look good. A little rough around the edges, but good," she adds to his face in another scene. Then it's back to footage we've seen previously, with Tobias Beckett (Woody Harrelson) recruiting him for a job, and Solo pulling tricks in the driving seat.

Later in the trailer, Solo tells Beckett and Val (Thandie Newton, from Westworld) that he's "waited a long time for a shot like this". Solo then meets the young Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover, from Atlanta), after getting an introduction from Qi'ra. "Everything you've heard about me is true," Calrissian tells Solo upon his inquiry of a story he heard about him.

 

We get to see Calrissian's droid companion, L3-37 (voiced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge) squeezing someone's face, and the crime lord Dryden Vos (Paul Bettany, from Avengers: Infinity War), who's seemingly sanctioned the job in the new Solo trailer as well. Beckett also gives Solo some advice, saying: "Assume everyone will betray you. And you will never be disappointed."

There are plenty of cool shots in the Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer beyond that, including train tracks that rotate, the Millennium Falcon dodging TIE fighters, and spinning levitating cars.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is out May 25.

solo star wars poster Solo Star Wars

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Han Solo, Solo A Star Wars Story, Disney, Lucasfilm, Star Wars
Akhil Arora

Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will ... More

NASA Says Humanity's First Flight to the Sun to Launch in July
Best AC deals
Solo: A Star Wars Story Gets New Full-Length Trailer
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6, Nokia 6 (2018), Redmi 5 Goes Open, and More News This Week
  2. I Gave Up Google Apps and Services for 5 Months. Here's What I Learnt
  3. Motorola Camera App Updated Ahead of Moto G6 Launch
  4. NASA Says Humanity's First Flight to the Sun to Launch in July
  5. Vivo V9 vs Oppo F7: Which One Is a 'Notch' Above the Other?
  6. Xiaomi's Black Shark Gaming Smartphone Design Revealed in New Teaser
  7. Airtel TV App Offers Free Access to IPL Matches, Highlights via Hotstar
  8. HMD Global Plans to Make Components in India
  9. How to Watch IPL 2018 Live Online
  10. Xiaomi Redmi 5 Open Sale Now Permanent on Amazon India, Mi.com
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.