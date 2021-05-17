Technology News
Snake Eyes Trailer: Henry Golding Becomes the G.I. Joe Silent Ninja

G.I. Joe goes to Japan.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 17 May 2021 14:23 IST
Snake Eyes Trailer: Henry Golding Becomes the G.I. Joe Silent Ninja

Photo Credit: Niko Tavernise/Paramount

Henry Golding as and in Snake Eyes

  • Snake Eyes movie release date is July 23 worldwide
  • Available on Paramount+ 45 days after theatrical debut
  • Snake Eyes another soft reboot for G.I. Joe franchise

Snake Eyes first trailer is here. On Sunday, Paramount Pictures unveiled the first trailer for the next G.I. Joe movie — the full title is Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins — which features Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding as the lead character Snake Eyes. The 49-second Snake Eyes teaser trailer makes the film's action chops very obvious, involving a mix of katanas and guns. The former is naturally due to the character's Japanese origins — Golding has Malaysian heritage — which also results in a bunch of neon and bowing. And of course, it also gives us a peek at Snake Eyes' iconic helmet.

For those who have a working memory of the previous two G.I. Joe movies — they were very terrible and very forgettable, yes — Golding replaces Ray Park who played Snake Eyes in both G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and G.I. Joe: Retaliation. In fact, that's par for the course for nearly everyone involved in Snake Eyes, with Paramount hitting the soft reboot button again.

In addition to Golding's Snake Eyes, Andrew Koji takes over from Lee Byung-hun as Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó replaces Sienna Miller as Anastasia Cisarovna/ Baroness, and Samara Weaving is the new Shana O'Hara/ Scarlett, displacing Rachel Nichols. There's essentially no continuation on Snake Eyes from previous G.I. Joe movies in front of the camera.

Also part of the Snake Eyes cast are Haruka Abe as Akiko, Takehiro Hira as Kenta, Iko Uwais as Hard Master, and Peter Mensah as Blind Master. Robert Schwentke (R.I.P.D.) is the director. The Snake Eyes script comes from Evan Spiliotopoulos (Beauty and the Beast), Anna Waterhouse, and Joe Sharpnel.

Alongside, Paramount Pictures has also released a behind-the-scenes video at Snake Eyes that attempts to give audiences more background on the G.I. Joe character. It comes with more footage of the movie for those interested.

Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Brian Goldner return as producers from previous G.I. Joe movies alongside Erik Howsam. Executive producers include David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jeff G. Waxman, and Greg Mooradian. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is a production of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Skydance Media, Entertainment One, and Di Bonaventura Pictures. ViacomCBS-owned Paramount Pictures is the global distributor; Viacom18 will release it in India.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is slated to release July 23 in cinemas worldwide. An India premiere is unlikely at that date given the debilitating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the US, Snake Eyes will be available on Paramount+ 45 days — that's September 6 — after its theatrical debut.

Snake Eyes poster

snake eyes poster snake eyes poster

The official Snake Eyes poster
Photo Credit: Paramount Pictures

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Snake Eyes, GI Joe, Snake Eyes GI Joe Origins, Paramount Pictures, MGM, Skydance Media, Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Paramount Plus
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
