Skulls & Roses Trailer: Amazon Prime Video Teases Raghu & Rajiv's Next Reality Series, Out Friday

All 10 episodes will be available on release date.

By | Updated: 27 August 2019 13:32 IST
Skulls & Roses Trailer: Amazon Prime Video Teases Raghu & Rajiv’s Next Reality Series, Out Friday

Photo Credit: Amazon India

A still from the Skulls & Roses trailer

Highlights
  • Skulls & Roses release date is August 30 on Amazon Prime Video
  • Raghu Ram, Rajiv Laskhman created, will host the reality series
  • Sixteen participants — 8 men, women — compete in Skulls & Roses

Just as promised, Amazon Prime Video has released the trailer for Skulls & Roses, its next Indian original series created by Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman (MTV Roadies), who also serve as hosts and producers on the reality competition show. The Skulls & Roses trailer gives us a peek at the 16 contestants — eight men and women apiece — who are “invited to form couples and bonds of love on Rose Island, which are then tested for their authenticity on Skull Island. The test is to find out which is stronger: the instinct to love, or the instinct for self-preservation.” Amazon claims Skulls & Roses will be “an ultimate test of choice between love, trust, survival, and betrayal.”

“In today's age of dating apps, young couples are finding it increasingly difficult to deal with the problems of a committed relationship,” Ram said in a prepared statement. “Consequently, more and more youngsters are making ‘stress-free' life-choices of self-love & self-growth. This generation is increasingly facing a dilemma of ‘we vs me'. Skulls and Roses magnifies both aspects of this dilemma as well as the consequences of their choices.”

 

“What will you choose if ‘Love' is the best chance to stay in paradise, but 'Survival' can only happen alone?” Lakshman added. “I think that is an intriguing concept for us to delve into. With this venture, we bring the excitement of reality shows, on-demand, to a personal screen at your home, college or commute.”

“With a bold new unscripted Amazon Original show like Skulls and Roses, we have again taken a disruptive route to create a series that will appeal to young audiences everywhere,” Amazon Prime Video's India director and content head Vijay Subramaniam said. “We are excited to have found perfect collaborators in Monozygotic who really understand the pulse of this customer segment and have created a bold and thrilling concept that combines adventure and romance in a way that's never been seen before.”

Ram and Lakshman produced Skulls & Roses through their production banner Monozygotic Solutions, in association with Amazon. Skulls & Roses was filmed in South Africa.

Skulls & Roses is out August 30 on Prime Video in India and across the world. All 10 episodes will be available on release day, in contrast to Amazon's earlier practices for its Indian reality content such as The Remix, Comicstaan, and Hear Me. Love Me.

Further reading: Skulls and Roses, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon India, Raghu Ram, Rajiv Lakshman, Monozygotic Solutions

Further reading: Skulls and Roses, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon India, Raghu Ram, Rajiv Lakshman, Monozygotic Solutions
Skulls & Roses Trailer: Amazon Prime Video Teases Raghu & Rajiv’s Next Reality Series, Out Friday
