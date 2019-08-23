Amazon Prime Video has set an August 30 release date for its next Indian original, Skulls & Roses, a youth-centric reality series — created and hosted by Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman (MTV Roadies) — which claims to “blur the lines between romance and adventure reality shows to take contestants through a truly audacious and daring journey.” That's all we have to go on, in addition to the first look (above), which features the twin brothers. Skulls & Roses is an Amazon production in association with Monozygotic Solutions, the production banner co-founded by Ram and Lakshman.

For Amazon Prime Video, Skulls & Roses is the fourth reality series from India, after the music-based The Remix, with Sunidhi Chauhan, Amit Trivedi, and Nucleya as judges in March last year; the comedy-based Comicstaan which has had a two-season run already — with the likes of Kanan Gill, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Kenny Sebastian, and Kaneez Surka as judges — and a Tamil spin-off in the works, and the Shilpa Shetty-hosted dating-based Hear Me. Love Me., released in September last year.

There's no word on how many episodes Skulls & Roses will have — per IMDb data, there will be 10 episodes — and Amazon wasn't willing to comment on the show's release format just yet. But considering Amazon has opted for a weekly release with all prior Indian reality series, expect the same for Skulls & Roses. There will likely be multiple episodes released on the first Friday, followed by one episode every following week.

Ram and Lakshman — better known as Raghu and Rajiv in the industry — have a history of creating and hosting reality series. The twins are best known for the MTV reality series Roadies, Splitsvilla, and Dropout Pvt Ltd.

Skulls and Roses is out August 30 on Amazon Prime Video in India and across the world. A trailer will be released next week.