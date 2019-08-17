Silicon Valley season 6 has a release date – October 27. HBO shared a teaser trailer for the final season, where we see Richard Hendricks (Thomas Middleditch), the CEO of Pied Paper, flounder through a Zuckerberg-style Congressional committee hearing on the security of user data, while the rest of his company look on in trepidation. HBO last month announced that the India release will be in October, and so we should see the final season of Silicon Valley air in the country within days of the US release.

HBO released the 1-minute 42-second teaser trailer and announced the launch date of Silicon Valley season 6 in the same tweet. In the trailer, Hendricks was not the only CEO being questioned by the congressional committee, and he sits alongside Hooli CEO Gavin Belson (Matt Ross) amongst others. The chairman of the committee says they've already asked Facebook, Google, and Amazon about the security of their user's data, and it's now their turn.

Bertram Gilfoyle (Martin Starr), Dinesh Chugtai (Kumail Nanjiani), Jared (Zach Woods), and Monica Hall (Amanda Crew) look at the live stream along with other employees congregated at the Pied Piper office, while Hendricks alternately fumbles and inspires with a promise as his response. Other shenanigans are seen in the trailer, meaning the final season will continue to be filled with the blundering CEO gags of previous Silicon Valley seasons.

Back in June, when season 6 was officially in production, Silicon Valley creators Mike Judge and Alec Berg said, “Silicon Valley has been a career and life highlight for us. We'll miss it desperately, but we've always let Pied Piper's journey guide the way, and season 6 seems to be the fitting conclusion. We are forever indebted to our incredible cast, crew and partners at HBO. At a certain point, there's only so much we can do to make the world a better place.”

HBO had previously announced that Silicon Valley season 6 will have 7 episodes. It will air in India via Hotstar and Star World, something that was announced last month. As we mentioned, the show will be broadcast in India in October itself, thus we can expect episodes to air a few hours later.