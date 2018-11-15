NDTV Gadgets360.com

Silicon Valley Season 6 Production Delayed Till Summer 2019, Will Be Off Air Till 2020

, 15 November 2018
Silicon Valley Season 6 will now be delayed by about a year from its regular schedule

Highlights

  • It was expected to release early next year as per schedule
  • Postponement is due to producer Alec Berg’s busy schedule
  • The show will not be nominated for 2019 Emmy Awards

Production on HBO tech-centric sitcom Silicon Valley's Season 6 has been delayed until summer of 2019, which is likely to keep the show off air until 2020. Initially expected to release in the first half of next year, Silicon Valley Season 6 will now be delayed by about a year from its regular schedule. HBO has confirmed this development citing Executive Producer Alec Berg's busy schedule. He is currently occupied with the second season of Barry, a dark comedy television series also produced by HBO.

As first reported by TVLine, this postponement brings to light previous rumours of the Silicon Valley Season 6 being the series' last. The report claims that no decision has been made on the future of the show after Season 6, according to information obtained from an HBO insider. The report also cites Berg's comments from last year stating that the team is thinking about an end date for Silicon Valley. Adding to that, Thomas Middleditch, who plays the lead Richard Hendricks, hinted last year that the show is not made for a “particularly long run”.

With production expected to start next year, Silicon Valley will not be eligible for nominations in the 2019 Emmy Awards, for the first time since Season 1 released in 2014. Notably, the show has been nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series for each of its five seasons but is yet to win the award.

To recall, Silicon Valley on HBO has had a range of 8-10 crisp episodes in each of its five seasons till date. One of the major characters in the show, Erlich Bachman played by actor TJ Miller was removed from the show in Season 5.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Silicon Valley, Silicon Valley Season 6, HBO
