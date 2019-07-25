Technology News
Silicon Valley Season 6 to Premiere in October on Hotstar in India

It’s the show’s final season.

By | Updated: 25 July 2019 11:33 IST
Silicon Valley Season 6 to Premiere in October on Hotstar in India

Photo Credit: Ali Paige Goldstein/HBO

Kumail Nanjiani, Thomas Middleditch in Silicon Valley season 5 finale

Highlights
  • Silicon Valley season 6 release date to be in October
  • A total of seven episodes in the final season of the show
  • Silicon Valley joins Watchmen as October HBO releases

The sixth and final season of Silicon Valley will premiere in October, HBO announced Wednesday at the ongoing summer 2019 press tour of the (US) Television Critics Association in Beverly Hills, California. An exact release date wasn't revealed. This will be the first time HBO's Silicon Valley will debut in the autumn, with all past five seasons releasing in the spring period previously. That's due to the other commitments of creators Mike Judge and Alec Berg. And unlike past seasons, Silicon Valley season 6 will also have a shortened run of seven episodes. Silicon Valley airs on Hotstar and Star World in India.

Though HBO has yet to unveil a first look or even confirm the cast, Silicon Valley season 6 will likely see the return of main cast members Thomas Middleditch as Richard Hendricks, Kumail Nanjiani as Dinesh Chugtai, Martin Starr as Bertram Gilfoyle, Zach Woods as Donald “Jared” Dunn, Amanda Crew as Monica Hall, Jimmy O. Yang as Jian-Yang, Suzanne Cryer as Laurie Bream, Matt Ross as Gavin Belson, and Josh Brener as Nelson “Big Head” Bighetti. Expect a couple of surprises — probably not T.J. Miller, though — as Silicon Valley heads into its swansong.

“Silicon Valley has been a career and life highlight for us,” Judge and Berg said in a statement when Silicon Valley season 6 entered production in June. “We'll miss it desperately, but we've always let Pied Piper's journey guide the way, and season 6 seems to be the fitting conclusion. We are forever indebted to our incredible cast, crew and partners at HBO. At a certain point, there's only so much we can do to make the world a better place.”

For HBO, Silicon Valley is now the second show announced for October, alongside Watchmen, the adaptation of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' comic book series from Damon Lindelof (Lost, The Leftovers). In the autumn period, HBO also has the BBC co-production His Dark Materials, the adaptation of Sir Philip Pullman's epic fantasy adventure novel trilogy starring Dafne Keen, James McAvoy, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ruth Wilson; the miniseries Catherine the Great with Helen Mirren in the lead; and the comedy Mrs. Fletcher starring Kathryn Hahn.

Silicon Valley season 6 will premiere in October on Hotstar and Star World in India.

Comments

