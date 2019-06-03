Silicon Valley season 6 will be the HBO comedy series' final season, the network announced over the weekend, as the show ends with a shortened run of seven episodes that will premiere later this year. All previous seasons have had between eight to 10 episodes. The sixth and final season of Silicon Valley is now in production, HBO added, which had previously been pushed to accommodate the other commitments of creators Mike Judge and Alec Berg. Silicon Valley airs on Hotstar and Star World in India.

“Silicon Valley has been a career and life highlight for us,” Judge and Berg said in a statement. “We'll miss it desperately, but we've always let Pied Piper's journey guide the way, and season 6 seems to be the fitting conclusion. We are forever indebted to our incredible cast, crew and partners at HBO. At a certain point, there's only so much we can do to make the world a better place.”

Both Judge and Berg had previously hinted that they might bring HBO's Silicon Valley to a finish after the sixth season, and that is now in cement. The show was renewed for season 6 in April last year, but production was delayed later in the year to allow the creators on other projects. Judge is working on two new comedies, while Berg is the co-creator and co-showrunner of HBO's Barry, alongside star Bill Hader.

Though HBO didn't say so, Silicon Valley season 6 will likely see the return of main cast members Thomas Middleditch, Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr, Zach Woods, Amanda Crew, Jimmy O. Yang, Suzanne Cryer, Matt Ross, and Josh Brener. Expect a couple of surprises — probably not T.J. Miller, though — as Silicon Valley heads into its swansong.

For HBO, this will be the fourth series that bids farewell in 2019, after Crashing, Veep, and Game of Thrones. And if The Deuce returns in 2019 for its third and final season, it could be the fifth one.