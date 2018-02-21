Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Silicon Valley Season 5 Trailer: Dogs, Bears Invade Pied Piper

 
, 21 February 2018
Silicon Valley Season 5 Trailer: Dogs, Bears Invade Pied Piper

Photo Credit: HBO

Highlights

  • Dinesh hates dogs, Richard fails to lead
  • New season begins March 25 on HBO
  • March 26 on Hotstar in India

HBO has released a full-length trailer for Silicon Valley season 5, showing us what the nerd-idiots at Pied Piper will be up to in the new season, plus the rest of the ensemble.

"Your inability to stop us from sucking is a failure of leadership," Bertram Gilfoyle (Martin Starr) deadpans to Richard Hendricks (Thomas Middleditch), as the new Pied Piper – now a big, successful company with 50 engineers – struggles to function like a big, successful company.

Jared (Zach Woods) is there as always to serve as Richard's pseudo-motherly motivation, though his parallels and anecdotes continue to be weirdly off the mark. "Send a strong message," he says. "Like show them your John, your genitals to prove you're a legitimate male prostitute, and not an undercover cop." We wonder if this ever happened to Jared?

Meanwhile, having been rejected by Richard at the end of last season, Hooli CEO Gavin Belson (Matt Ross) is once again trying to quash the start-up, it seems. But he's not making much headway, and gets told as much from one of his employees at a small gathering.

Of course, Pied Piper isn't doing much better. Dinesh Chugtai (Kumail Nanjiani) isn't happy that Richard waived the no-dog policy. "Dogs are not pets okay," Dinesh barks, "they are vicious beasts". He turns around and gets scared by a small adorable pug, and says: "F--- you".

Elsewhere, a giant bear will make an appearance during the new season, and Jian Yang (Jimmy O. Yang) ends up in court testifying to who knows what. The only thing that hasn't changed is that Richard is still clueless in most other things beyond technology, including women's bodies.

When Monica (Amanda Crew) remarks that her boss Laurie (Suzanne Cryer) probably got pregnant to prove a point, Richard says surely Monica still has a "few good eggs left up there". "Up there?" Monica questions, to which a flustered Richard replies: "In your vagina. Or ovaries."

The awkward Richard returns next month. Silicon Valley season 5 premieres March 25 on HBO in the US. It'll premiere March 26 on Hotstar in India.

Further reading: HBO, Hotstar, Silicon Valley, Silicon Valley HBO
Akhil Arora

Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will ... More

Silicon Valley Season 5 Trailer: Dogs, Bears Invade Pied Piper
 
 

