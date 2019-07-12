Technology News
loading

Sherlock Holmes 3 Taps Rocketman Director Dexter Fletcher: Report

Both Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law are set to return.

By | Updated: 12 July 2019 12:07 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Sherlock Holmes 3 Taps Rocketman Director Dexter Fletcher: Report

Photo Credit: Arrow Films/RLJE Films

Dexter Fletcher in Terminal (2018)

Highlights
  • Sherlock Holmes 3 release date is December 2021
  • Fletcher also worked on Bohemian Rhapsody
  • He replaces Guy Ritchie, who directed first two films

Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law-starrer Sherlock Holmes 3 has reportedly found its director in Dexter Fletcher, who is best known for the Elton John biopic Rocketman, which released at the end of May in cinemas in India. Fletcher was also the replacement for Bryan Singer on the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, after the latter was fired two-thirds of the way through production. On the Sherlock Holmes film franchise, Fletcher takes over from Guy Ritchie, who helmed the first two chapters: 2009's Sherlock Holmes and 2011's Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows.

Sherlock Holmes has been a commercially successful franchise for its producing partners Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow, with the previous two films grossing over a billion dollars altogether, the sequel edging the first by 20 odd million. Critically, the 2009 original was received slightly better than the 2011 one, with a 70 to 60 percent score on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Variety — which brought word of Fletcher's hiring — notes Warner Bros. wanted to make a third film for a while, but Downey Jr.'s schedule as Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe hindered those efforts.

Downey Jr. and Law will return to helm their respective roles of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson on Sherlock Holmes 3, which has been written by Chris Brancato, best known for co-creating the Netflix series Narcos and its follow-up Narcos: Mexico. Susan Downey, Joel Silver, Dan Lin, and Lionel Wigram will serve as producers on Sherlock Holmes 3.

Fletcher is an actor-turned-director, having starred in the likes of Band of Brothers, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Smoking Guns, and Hotel Babylon.

The as-yet untitled Sherlock Holmes 3 is slated to release December 21, 2021, after being pushed from its original Christmas 2020 release date.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sherlock Holmes, Sherlock Holmes 3, Dexter Fletcher, Warner Bros
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Realme 4, Realme 4 Pro Spotted on EEC, Launch Expected in Few Months: Report
Verizon Said to Have Sought Buyers for Yahoo Finance
Honor Smartphones
Sherlock Holmes 3 Taps Rocketman Director Dexter Fletcher: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Y3
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi Superbass Wireless Headphones to Launch in India on July 15
  2. WhatsApp Message Can Be Traced Without Diluting Encryption: IIT Professor
  3. Flipkart Introduces Credit Card in Partnership With Axis Bank, Mastercard
  4. iPhone Prices Could Drop as More Made in India Phones Set to Hit Retail
  5. ISRO's Heavy Rocket 'Baahubali' Gearing Up for Moon Mission on Monday
  6. Amazon Prime Available at Half Price to 18- to 24-Year-Olds in India
  7. Boult Audio Storm Wired Earphones Launched in India
  8. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Pre-Bookings Start July 12 in India
  9. Realme X 'Blind Order' Bookings Now Live in India With Rs. 500 Discount
  10. Xiaomi Redmi 7A Review
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.