Technology News
loading

Imtiaz Ali’s She: Trailer, March Release Date Unveiled for New Netflix Series From India

Aaditi Pohankar and Vijay Varma lead the cast.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 4 March 2020 12:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Imtiaz Ali’s She: Trailer, March Release Date Unveiled for New Netflix Series From India

Photo Credit: Netflix

Vijay Varma in the She trailer

Highlights
  • She, Netflix series from India, release date is March 20
  • First She trailer introduces its central characters, premise
  • Ali has written She; produced by Viacom18, Tipping Point

Netflix has unveiled a release date — March 20 — and a trailer for She, its next original series from India that has been written by Imtiaz Ali (Love Aaj Kal), about a female constable, “sent on an undercover mission to bust an underworld gang,” who “rises above her own expectations to find power in the most unexpected ways.” The crime thriller drama stars Aaditi Pohankar (Lai Bhaari) as Bhumika Pardesi, senior constable at Reay Road Police in Mumbai; and Vijay Varma (Gully Boy) as a thief. She is “from the makers of Andhadhun, Tamasha, and Jamtara”, which translates as that it's produced by those at Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Tipping Point, and Ali.

The first She trailer opens by introducing a big narcotics dealer called Sasya, which involves Varma's character, who will spill the beans to the police but only to Bhumika, who went undercover as a sex worker to nab him. There are questions raised over women's presence in the police and a senior officer wonders if she can withstand the pressure of her next undercover assignment. A subordinate reassures him by saying they will be “her brains and hands”, but the senior officer is not so sure: “She'll get herself killed and we'll be responsible.” Bhumika soon finds herself in the deep end, with the contact to her handlers cut off as the criminals change things on the fly.

She will be the third Netflix series from India in 2020, after the Jharkhand-based phishing drama series Jamtara in January, and the romantic drama series Taj Mahal 1989 on Valentine's Day, both also from Viacom18 and Tipping Point.

Here's the official description for She, from Netflix:

“An undercover assignment to expose a drug ring becomes a timid Mumbai constable's road to empowerment as she realizes her dormant sexuality's potential.”

All episodes of She are out March 20 on Netflix in India and across the world.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: She, Netflix, Netflix India, Imtiaz Ali, Vijay Varma, Viacom18, Viacom 18, Tipping Point
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Amazon Confirms First Coronavirus Case Among US Employees, Worker Quarantined

Related Stories

Imtiaz Ali’s She: Trailer, March Release Date Unveiled for New Netflix Series From India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro: Expected Price in India, Specifications
  2. How to Stay Prepared for Coronavirus: This Is Not a Buying Guide
  3. Honor Magic Watch 2 Review
  4. Redmi Note 9 Series to Launch in India on March 12: What You Need to Know
  5. WhatsApp Dark Mode Now Rolling Out to All Android, iPhone Users
  6. Xiaomi Said to Pull Mi A3 Android 10 Update After 'Multiple Errors'
  7. Realme 3 Pro Gets VoWiFi on Airtel and Jio With Latest Update
  8. Samsung Galaxy A21 Leak Tips Quad Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display
  9. Xiaomi, Realme Cancel On-Ground Launch Events Over Coronavirus Fears
  10. Oppo A31 (2020) 4GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Imtiaz Ali’s She: Trailer, March Release Date Unveiled for New Netflix Series From India
  2. Amazon Confirms First Coronavirus Case Among US Employees, Worker Quarantined
  3. Voot Retains Madam Secretary ‘Hindu Nationalism’ Episode That Amazon Censored
  4. Foxconn's Consumer Electronics Revenue to Take a Hit in First Quarter Due to Coronavirus
  5. Coronavirus Outbreak: Conferences Go Virtual as COVID-19 Spreads
  6. Coronavirus Impact: Google Hangouts Meet, Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex Made Free to Encourage Work From Home
  7. Mumbai Man Among Winners of Apple’s iPhone Night Mode Photo Challenge
  8. Facebook to Revamp Its Digital Currency Plans Amid Regulatory Scrutiny: Report
  9. Google I/O 2020 Developer Conference Cancelled Amid Coronavirus Concerns
  10. iQoo 3 to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today via Flipkart, iQoo.com: Price, Specifications, Offers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.