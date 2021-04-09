Renée Elise Goldsberry has reportedly been cast in She-Hulk, the Disney+ Marvel series about Bruce Banner/ Hulk's (Mark Ruffalo) cousin Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer who gains the Hulk's powers after getting a blood transfusion from Banner. Goldsberry is said to be playing a character called “Amelia”. No last name has been provided though in the Marvel comics, She-Hulk has interacted with two Amelias. The first is Amelia Voght, a mutant who cared for Charles Xavier but later defected; she was part of a SWORD team later that came in contact with She-Hulk. The other is Amelia Hopkins, a New York student whom we know little about.

Of course, it's possible that Amelia is just a codename crafted by the folks at Marvel — or that Goldsberry's Amelia is a new character or an amalgamation of different characters who are not called Amelia. The report by Deadline, who was the first to bring word of Goldsberry's She-Hulk casting, doesn't shed any light on the situation so we'll just have to wait and see. Goldsberry joins a cast that already includes the aforementioned Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, Maslany as Jennifer Walters, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/ the Abomination (returning from The Incredible Hulk), and Ginger Gonzaga as Walters' unnamed best friend.

Goldsberry is best known for her award-winning role — she won both a Grammy and a Tony Award — as Angelica Schuyler in the award-winning stage musical Hamilton, which was released as a movie on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar last July. She has also starred in both seasons of the short-lived Netflix sci-fi series Altered Carbon, and the fantasy comedy movie The House with a Clock in Its Walls. Goldsberry will be next seen in the musical comedy series Girls5eva for Peacock (yes, that's a streaming service), whose pilot episode was helmed by Kat Coiro, the director on She-Hulk.

Coiro is one of two directors, alongside Anu Valia, on She-Hulk. Jessica Gao is the head writer and showrunner. Coiro and Gao also serve as executive producers on She-Hulk alongside Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige among others.

For Marvel, She-Hulk is part of an ever-growing list of Disney+ series. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is currently deep in its run, with the Tom Hiddleston-led Loki to follow from June 11. The non-canonical animated What If...? will follow in summer 2021. Ms. Marvel with Iman Vellani, and Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld-starrer Hawkeye are due in late 2021. Beyond that, we have Oscar Isaac-led Moon Knight, Secret Invasion with Sameul L. Jackson, Ironheart with Dominque Thorne, Armor Wars with Don Cheadle, a Wakanda series by Ryan Coogler, and Hawkeye spin-off Echo.

She-Hulk is expected to premiere in 2022 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.

