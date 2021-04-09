Photo Credit: Diyah Pera/Netflix
Renée Elise Goldsberry has reportedly been cast in She-Hulk, the Disney+ Marvel series about Bruce Banner/ Hulk's (Mark Ruffalo) cousin Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer who gains the Hulk's powers after getting a blood transfusion from Banner. Goldsberry is said to be playing a character called “Amelia”. No last name has been provided though in the Marvel comics, She-Hulk has interacted with two Amelias. The first is Amelia Voght, a mutant who cared for Charles Xavier but later defected; she was part of a SWORD team later that came in contact with She-Hulk. The other is Amelia Hopkins, a New York student whom we know little about.
Of course, it's possible that Amelia is just a codename crafted by the folks at Marvel — or that Goldsberry's Amelia is a new character or an amalgamation of different characters who are not called Amelia. The report by Deadline, who was the first to bring word of Goldsberry's She-Hulk casting, doesn't shed any light on the situation so we'll just have to wait and see. Goldsberry joins a cast that already includes the aforementioned Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, Maslany as Jennifer Walters, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/ the Abomination (returning from The Incredible Hulk), and Ginger Gonzaga as Walters' unnamed best friend.
Goldsberry is best known for her award-winning role — she won both a Grammy and a Tony Award — as Angelica Schuyler in the award-winning stage musical Hamilton, which was released as a movie on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar last July. She has also starred in both seasons of the short-lived Netflix sci-fi series Altered Carbon, and the fantasy comedy movie The House with a Clock in Its Walls. Goldsberry will be next seen in the musical comedy series Girls5eva for Peacock (yes, that's a streaming service), whose pilot episode was helmed by Kat Coiro, the director on She-Hulk.
Coiro is one of two directors, alongside Anu Valia, on She-Hulk. Jessica Gao is the head writer and showrunner. Coiro and Gao also serve as executive producers on She-Hulk alongside Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige among others.
For Marvel, She-Hulk is part of an ever-growing list of Disney+ series. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is currently deep in its run, with the Tom Hiddleston-led Loki to follow from June 11. The non-canonical animated What If...? will follow in summer 2021. Ms. Marvel with Iman Vellani, and Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld-starrer Hawkeye are due in late 2021. Beyond that, we have Oscar Isaac-led Moon Knight, Secret Invasion with Sameul L. Jackson, Ironheart with Dominque Thorne, Armor Wars with Don Cheadle, a Wakanda series by Ryan Coogler, and Hawkeye spin-off Echo.
She-Hulk is expected to premiere in 2022 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.
Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement