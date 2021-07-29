Technology News
Shang-Chi Teaser Trailer Finds Marvel’s First Asian Superhero Running From Destiny

“All I ever wanted was a normal life.”

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 29 July 2021 11:11 IST
Shang-Chi Teaser Trailer Finds Marvel’s First Asian Superhero Running From Destiny

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Tony Leung as Wenwu, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Awkwafina as Katy in Shang-Chi trailer

Highlights
  • Shang-Chi release date is September 3 worldwide
  • Simu Liu, Tony Leung lead Shang-Chi movie cast
  • Destin Daniel Cretton is the director on Shang-Chi

Shang-Chi has a new teaser trailer. With the new Marvel movie out in a little more than five weeks, Marvel Studios has unveiled a fresh one-minute look at Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, that further builds up the conflict between father and son — that's Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and Wenwu (Tony Leung) aka The Mandarin — as well as the path that the son is determined to take. Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12) is the director on Shang-Chi, with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz as the producers.

“What happened to your shirt?” Katy (Awkwafina) asks a shirtless Shang-Chi (Liu) at the start of the new Shang-Chi teaser, as he awaits his opponent for a rooftop brawl of sorts. As the camera lingers on Liu's face and upper half, Shang-Chi adds in voiceover: “All I ever wanted was a normal life.” What's a normal life, one with a shirt on? Elsewhere, Shang-Chi's father Wenwu (Leung) adds: “My son, the Ten Rings gave our family legendary power. Show me you're strong enough to carry that.”

The new Shang-Chi trailer then cuts to give us more glimpses of the San Francisco bus fight, where the mercenary Razor Fist (Florian Munteanu) goes after Shang-Chi. The fight ends with the bus splitting in two, Shang-Chi jumping into one half while pushing his combatant into the other. “I'm nothing like you,” Shang-Chi tells his father in a different scene. In a separate shot, Shang-Chi says: “I thought I could my name. Start a new life.”

“You can't outrun your destiny,” Wenwu says in response — though it's part of another conversation — in the new Shang-Chi teaser that runs through some big-ticket moments, ending with Shang-Chi being greeted by a sea monster underwater. “I'm not afraid of you,” Shang-Chi tells his dad, as the new Shang-Chi trailer ends with the two squaring up for battle.

In addition to Liu, Awkwafina, and Leung, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings stars Michelle Yeoh as a guardian called Jiang Nan, Fala Chen as Jiang Li, Meng'er Zhang as Shang-Chi's estranged sister Xialing, Ronny Chieng as Shang-Chi's friend Jon Jon, Benedict Wong as Wong from Doctor Strange, and Jade Xu as a Widow from Black Widow. The masked villain Death Dealer is also part of Shang-Chi.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is out September 3 worldwide.

The recently-concluded first season of Loki is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Akhil Arora
