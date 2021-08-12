Technology News
loading

Shang-Chi Teaser Trailer Teaches Marvel Fans How to Pronounce the New Superhero’s Name

SHHang-Chi? ShAAn? ShAAnG?

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 12 August 2021 13:40 IST
Shang-Chi Teaser Trailer Teaches Marvel Fans How to Pronounce the New Superhero’s Name

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Simu Liu as Shang-Chi in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Highlights
  • Shang-Chi movie release date is September 3 in cinemas
  • Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung lead Shang-Chi movie cast
  • Shang-Chi is Marvel’s first Asian superhero lead in the MCU

Shang-Chi has a new teaser. With just over three weeks to go for the next Marvel movie's release, Disney and Marvel Studios have unveiled a new 30-second teaser trailer — it's meant to be a TV spot, essentially — that gives us a bit of new action footage alongside a pronunciation lesson. The latter thing involves Shang-Chi's (Simu Liu) American best friend Katy (Awkwafina), who struggles to say his name correctly despite repeated instructions. It seems like Marvel is speaking to the audience here too, in a way teaching them how to pronounce the name of its latest superhero.

“All my life, I've tried to forget my past: my dad, and the Ten Rings,” Shang-Chi (Liu) says in the new Shang-Chi teaser, as we see a young Shang-Chi (Jayden Tianyi Zhang) training by being beaten with sticks. Elsewhere, his dad Wenwu/ The Mandarian (Tony Leung) tells him: “You were meant for greatness. Don't hide who you really are.” There's a new shot of Wenwu delivering a rotating flying kick to his son's face, and slow-mo shots of Shang-Chi dodging Razor Fist's (Florian Munteanu) blades.

The new Shang-Chi trailer also teases a mythical land with phoenixes, before ending on Shang-Chi using the Ten Rings. Post the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings title card, we are thrown into the aforementioned pronunciation lesson. Katy fails to get it right — she either emphasises the wrong consonants or omits the “g” — prompting Shang-Chi to spell it out for her: “S, H, A, N, G—Shang.” She doesn't get it though, as she replies: “That's what I said.”

In addition to Liu, Awkwafina, Leung, and Munteanu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings also stars Meng'er Zhang as Shang-Chi's estranged sister Xialing, Fala Chen as Jiang Li whose character details haven't been revealed, Benedict Wong as Wong (from Doctor Strange), Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan who's a guardian of a mythical city (likely the one with phoenixes), Ronny Chieng as Shang-Chi's friend Jon Jon, and Jade Xu as a Widow (from Black Widow). Abomination returns from The Incredible Hulk, but it's not known if Tim Roth plays him. The masked villain Death Dealer is also part of Shang-Chi.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is out September 3 in cinemas worldwide. While there are murmurs of delays due to rising COVID-19 cases in the US due to the Delta variant — Sony Pictures held off on a release date for Venom: Let There Be Carnage in the new trailerDisney seems confident that Shang-Chi will release, as the new teaser carries the September 3 release date. A release date for India has not been set, even as other studios announce their slates.

The recently-concluded first season of Loki is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Shang Chi, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Shang Chi trailer, Shang Chi release date, Shang Chi cast, Marvel, MCU, Disney, Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Destin Daniel Cretton, Hollywood
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Samsung Galaxy A12 With Exynos 850 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Shang-Chi Teaser Trailer Teaches Marvel Fans How to Pronounce the New Superhero’s Name
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Unveiled a Hugely Anticipated Feature at Galaxy Unpacked
  2. Oppo Reno 6 Review: Better Value Than the Reno 6 Pro
  3. Realme GT Series, Realme Book Slim Launching in India on August 18
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Foldable Phones Launched
  5. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, Motorola Edge 20 India Pricing Leaked
  6. Zoom Brings Focus Mode to Let Students Stay Attentive During Classes
  7. Battlegrounds Mobile India Bans More Than 336,000 Accounts for Cheating
  8. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  9. Whale Alerts Report Huge Bitcoin, Ethereum Transactions
  10. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Smartwatches Are Now Official
#Latest Stories
  1. Cryptocurrency Heist: How Hackers Stole $613 Million in Digital Tokens From Poly Network
  2. Crypto Fashion: Why People Pay Real Money for Virtual Clothes
  3. Baidu Rides Rebound in Ad Sales, Demand for AI and Cloud to Top Estimates in Quarterly Results
  4. Toshiba Rides Demand for Automotive Chips, Hard Disk Drives to Recover From Pandemic-Driven Slump
  5. Reddit to Raise $700 Million in Late-Stage Funding at Over $10 Billion Valuation
  6. Samsung Galaxy A03s Specifications, Design Reportedly Tipped via Google Play Console
  7. Facebook May Have to Sell Giphy on Britain's Competition Concerns
  8. Poco F3 GT Heating Issue Affecting Some Users, Company Acknowledges
  9. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, Motorola Edge 20 Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch; May Start at Rs. 21,499
  10. Google Pixel 6 Specifications Including Main Camera, Tensor SoC Details Leak via Latest Android 12 Beta
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com