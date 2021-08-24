Technology News
Shang-Chi Trailer Out Now in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada

The Marvel movie is coming to India in five languages.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 24 August 2021 18:41 IST
Shang-Chi Trailer Out Now in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada

Photo Credit: Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios

Simu Liu as Shang-Chi in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

  • Shang-Chi release date is September 3 in cinemas
  • Simu Liu, Awkwafina lead Shang-Chi movie cast
  • Shang-Chi, Black Widow on same day in India

Shang-Chi's first trailer is now available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and (soon in) Kannada — over four months later. It's not the local-language version of the official trailer that released in June. Instead, Disney India has seen fit to unveil dubbed versions of the teaser trailer from April — weirdly. What is going on? It seems unlikely that they just got finalised. Maybe the studio was holding onto them because Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings didn't have a India release date until last week. After all, there was no clarity on when cinemas might reopen until July. But then why not just skip to the Shang-Chi trailer? Why bother with the teaser so late? Maybe we will get the trailer too before September 3.

There are no changes to the Shang-Chi teaser trailer, except for the fact that it's dubbed in the four aforementioned languages. It opens with Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) training by himself, working as a valet, doing karaoke and partying in America, before his father Wenwu/ The Mandarian (Tony Leung) says in voiceover: “I gave you ten years to live your life. Where did that get you?” Later, Wenwu adds that he trained him so nobody could kill him and so that one day, Shang-Chi would take his place by his father's side: running the Ten Rings, the terrorist organisation that we first encountered in 2008's Iron Man. But Shang-Chi has no interest in getting into the family business.

Shang-Chi Hindi trailer

Shang-Chi Tamil trailer

Shang-Chi Telugu trailer

Shang-Chi Kannada trailer

Expected soon

In addition to Liu and Leung, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings also stars Awkwafina as his friend Katy, Meng'er Zhang as his estranged sister Xialing, Fala Chen as Shang-Chi and Xialing's mother Jiang Li, Florian Munteanu as steel blades for hands Razor Fist, Benedict Wong as the sorcerer Wong (from Doctor Strange), Yuen Wah in an undisclosed role, Ronny Chieng as Shang-Chi's friend Jon Jon, Zach Cherry as a bus rider, Dallas Liu as Ruihua, with Michelle Yeoh as mythical city guardian Jiang Nan. Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12) directs, off a screenplay he co-wrote with Dave Callaham (Wonder Woman 1984) and Andrew Lanham (Just Mercy). Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz are producers.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie with an Asian superhero in the lead — is out September 3 in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. It should be available in October on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar, following Disney's new agreed-upon 45-day theatrical window.

The recently-concluded first season of Loki is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Shang-Chi Trailer Out Now in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada
