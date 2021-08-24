Shang-Chi Trailer Out Now in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada

Shang-Chi's first trailer is now available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and (soon in) Kannada — over four months later. It's not the local-language version of the official trailer that released in June. Instead, Disney India has seen fit to unveil dubbed versions of the teaser trailer from April — weirdly. What is going on? It seems unlikely that they just got finalised. Maybe the studio was holding onto them because Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings didn't have a India release date until last week. After all, there was no clarity on when cinemas might reopen until July. But then why not just skip to the Shang-Chi trailer? Why bother with the teaser so late? Maybe we will get the trailer too before September 3.

There are no changes to the Shang-Chi teaser trailer, except for the fact that it's dubbed in the four aforementioned languages. It opens with Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) training by himself, working as a valet, doing karaoke and partying in America, before his father Wenwu/ The Mandarian (Tony Leung) says in voiceover: “I gave you ten years to live your life. Where did that get you?” Later, Wenwu adds that he trained him so nobody could kill him and so that one day, Shang-Chi would take his place by his father's side: running the Ten Rings, the terrorist organisation that we first encountered in 2008's Iron Man. But Shang-Chi has no interest in getting into the family business.

Shang-Chi Hindi trailer

Shang-Chi Tamil trailer

Shang-Chi Telugu trailer

Shang-Chi Kannada trailer

In addition to Liu and Leung, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings also stars Awkwafina as his friend Katy, Meng'er Zhang as his estranged sister Xialing, Fala Chen as Shang-Chi and Xialing's mother Jiang Li, Florian Munteanu as steel blades for hands Razor Fist, Benedict Wong as the sorcerer Wong (from Doctor Strange), Yuen Wah in an undisclosed role, Ronny Chieng as Shang-Chi's friend Jon Jon, Zach Cherry as a bus rider, Dallas Liu as Ruihua, with Michelle Yeoh as mythical city guardian Jiang Nan. Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12) directs, off a screenplay he co-wrote with Dave Callaham (Wonder Woman 1984) and Andrew Lanham (Just Mercy). Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz are producers.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie with an Asian superhero in the lead — is out September 3 in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. It should be available in October on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar, following Disney's new agreed-upon 45-day theatrical window.