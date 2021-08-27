Shang-Chi's final trailer is now available in Hindi and Kannada, and coming soon in Tamil and Telugu — just three days on from the local-language versions of the Shang-Chi teaser trailer. I wondered if we might get both one after the other, and that's exactly what has happened. If you're wondering why the gap is so tiny, that's because Disney India's marketing cycle for the new Marvel movie — the full title is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — only began in earnest after an India release date was fixed. And since that happened just a week ago, the majority of the India promotions for Shang-Chi have essentially been squeezed in a two-week window, what with the Simu Liu-led film due Friday, September 3 in cinemas in India.

Naturally, the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada versions of Shang-Chi's final trailer are identical to the original English-language version from June. It was then called “official trailer” but here, it's being called “final trailer”. It opens with Shang-Chi's father Wenwu (Tony Leung) explaining how the Ten Rings have always given their family power, before the mystical city guardian Jiang Nan (Michelle Yeoh) reminds Shang-Chi that he is as much like his father, just as he's a product of his mother. But dad and son have never gotten on together — the Shang-Chi trailer is all about those daddy issues — which is only going to end one way in a Marvel movie: a duel.

Shang-Chi Hindi final trailer

Shang-Chi Tamil final trailer

Expected soon

Shang-Chi Telugu final trailer

Expected soon

Shang-Chi Kannada final trailer

Shang-Chi's final trailer also includes a look at the returning Tim Roth as Abomination, from 2008's The Incredible Hulk. In addition to Liu, Leung, and Yeoh, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings also stars Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy, Meng'er Zhang as his estranged sister Xialing, Fala Chen as Shang-Chi and Xialing's mother Jiang Li, Florian Munteanu as Razor Fist, Benedict Wong as the sorcerer Wong (from Doctor Strange), Ronny Chieng as Shang-Chi's friend Jon Jon, Dallas Liu as Ruihua, Andy Le as the masked villain Death Dealer, Jade Xu as a Widow (from Black Widow), and Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery (from Iron Man 3).

Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12) directs, off a screenplay he co-wrote with Dave Callaham (Wonder Woman 1984) and Andrew Lanham (Just Mercy). Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz are producers on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, alongside Victoria Alonso, Louis D'Esposito, and Charles Newirth as executive producers. Bill Pope (The Matrix) is the director of photography.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is out September 3 in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada — on the same day as Black Widow's Indian premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. Shang-Chi should be available in October on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar, following Disney's new agreed-upon 45-day theatrical window.