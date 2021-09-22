Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will release Friday, November 12 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar, Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced Tuesday. The newest Marvel movie will arrive on what is being termed as Disney+ Day — Disney+ was launched on November 12, 2019 — as part of the entertainment giant's efforts to have a global celebration for its streaming efforts across Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Shang-Chi is hence one of several titles that Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar will roll out on Disney+ Day.

The November 12 Disney+ Hotstar release date for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will no doubt disappoint some, given the 45-day theatrical window for the Marvel movie expires mid-October. But Disney is holding onto Shang-Chi a few more weeks to make waves for Disney+ Day. Additionally, Disney will also roll out the Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt-led Jungle Cruise, which will be available at no additional cost to Disney+ subscribers (following its Premier Access release), and premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on November 12. Jungle Cruise is out September 24 in Indian cinemas.

Beyond Shang-Chi and Jungle Cruise, Disney+ Day will bring a Home Alone reimagining in Home Sweet Home Alone, a Marvel Cinematic Universe special with an “exciting look towards the future,” and a Star Wars special “celebrating the origins and legacy of bounty hunter Boba Fett.” There will also be a series of shorts, including shorts series Olaf Presents (from Frozen), Luca spin-off short film Ciao Alberto, new The Simpsons short that “pays tribute to Disney+'s marquee brands.” Plus, the first five episodes of The World According to Jeff Goldblum season 2 drop on Disney+ Day.

“The inaugural Disney+ Day will be a grand-scale celebration of our subscribers across the entire company,” Chapek added in a prepared statement. “This day of appreciation brings to life our mission to entertain, inform, and inspire fans and families around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling, and will become an annual tentpole event to be amplified across our global businesses.”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is out November 12 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. That's a week after the next Marvel movie Eternals releases in cinemas.