Technology News
loading

Shang-Chi Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Set for November 12

Shang-Chi is now part of Disney+ Day.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 22 September 2021 10:54 IST
Shang-Chi Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Set for November 12

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Simu Liu as Shang-Chi in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Highlights
  • Shang-Chi movie released September 3 in cinemas
  • A longer wait than 45 days due to Disney+ Day event
  • Jungle Cruise, Home Sweet Home Alone also on November 12

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will release Friday, November 12 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar, Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced Tuesday. The newest Marvel movie will arrive on what is being termed as Disney+ Day — Disney+ was launched on November 12, 2019 — as part of the entertainment giant's efforts to have a global celebration for its streaming efforts across Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Shang-Chi is hence one of several titles that Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar will roll out on Disney+ Day.

The November 12 Disney+ Hotstar release date for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will no doubt disappoint some, given the 45-day theatrical window for the Marvel movie expires mid-October. But Disney is holding onto Shang-Chi a few more weeks to make waves for Disney+ Day. Additionally, Disney will also roll out the Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt-led Jungle Cruise, which will be available at no additional cost to Disney+ subscribers (following its Premier Access release), and premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on November 12. Jungle Cruise is out September 24 in Indian cinemas.

Review: Marvel's Shang-Chi Movie Makes All the Right Choices

Beyond Shang-Chi and Jungle Cruise, Disney+ Day will bring a Home Alone reimagining in Home Sweet Home Alone, a Marvel Cinematic Universe special with an “exciting look towards the future,” and a Star Wars special “celebrating the origins and legacy of bounty hunter Boba Fett.” There will also be a series of shorts, including shorts series Olaf Presents (from Frozen), Luca spin-off short film Ciao Alberto, new The Simpsons short that “pays tribute to Disney+'s marquee brands.” Plus, the first five episodes of The World According to Jeff Goldblum season 2 drop on Disney+ Day.

“The inaugural Disney+ Day will be a grand-scale celebration of our subscribers across the entire company,” Chapek added in a prepared statement. “This day of appreciation brings to life our mission to entertain, inform, and inspire fans and families around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling, and will become an annual tentpole event to be amplified across our global businesses.”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is out November 12 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. That's a week after the next Marvel movie Eternals releases in cinemas.

It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Shang Chi, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Shang Chi Hotstar, Disney, Disney Plus, Disney Plus Hotstar, Disney Plus Day, Marvel, MCU, Star Wars, Boba Fett, Home Sweet Home Alone, Jungle Cruise, Frozen, Olaf Presents, Ciao Alberto, Luca, Hollywood
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Facebook Says It Spent Over $13 Billion on Safety, Security Since 2016

Related Stories

Shang-Chi Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Set for November 12
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Poco, Oppo, More Brands to Launch New Phones
  2. Redmi G 2021 Gaming Laptop With 144Hz Display, Intel and AMD Variants Debuts
  3. From Rs. 6 Lakhs to Rs. 216 Crores, Bitcoin Wallet Wakes Up After 9 Years
  4. iPhone 13 Series Pre-Order Begins Today: Prices Around the World
  5. Redmi Smart TV 32, Smart TV 43 With Dolby Audio, Android TV 11 Arrive in India
  6. OnePlus Issues Notice to User Who Alleged OnePlus Nord 2 5G Explosion
  7. iQoo Z5 5G India Launch Date, Key Specifications Confirmed
  8. Realme GT Neo 2 Price Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch: Details Here
  9. Motorola TV, Moto Tab 8 to Launch in India on October 1: Report
  10. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 Sale Goes Live on October 7
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Wraps Up Deals With Australian Media Firms, TV Broadcaster SBS Excluded
  2. Xiaomi Civi Launching as a New Smartphone Series on September 27
  3. Redmi Smart TV 32, Smart TV 43 With Dolby Audio, Android TV 11 Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. HP Spectre x360 16 2-in-1 Laptop With GlamCam, Up to 17 Hours Battery Life Launched
  5. HP Envy 34-Inch All-in-One Desktop PC With 5K Display, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Graphics Launched
  6. Chinese Phones Should Be Thrown Away Due to Censorship Concerns, Lithuania Defence Ministry Says
  7. EU Said to Legislate for Common Phone Charger Despite Apple Grumbles
  8. Google to Buy More Office Space in New York City as Big Tech Swoops Down on Real Estate
  9. Bitcoin, Ether Lose Value as Major Cryptocurrencies Continue to Struggle With Dips
  10. Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Likely to Launch in September, Sale to Begin in October via Flipkart: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com