Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings crossed the $250 million milestone this past weekend, with its worldwide box office total reaching an estimated $257.6 million (about Rs. 1,899 crores). That was driven by near-equal additions in North America (the US and Canada) and elsewhere, with the former bringing in $35.7 million (about Rs. 263 crores) and the latter contributing $35.2 million (about Rs. 259 crores) from 42 territories around the world. With that, the domestic total — Shang-Chi is an American production — stands at $145.6 million (about Rs. 1,073 crores), while the remaining $112 million (about Rs. 825 crores) comes from all overseas markets.

The new Marvel movie dropped less in its second week globally than the previous Marvel Cinematic Universe entry, the Scarlett Johansson-led Black Widow, suggesting that the exclusive theatrical release for Shang-Chi is a boon despite Disney CEO Bob Chapek's fears. Black Widow was available simultaneously in theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access in most Disney+ markets — it arrived a month and a half late in India, though without the Premier Access commitment.

That said, Shang-Chi's theatrical debut is denying Disney money from those who can't access it theatrically, or don't feel comfortable going to a cinema right now. It's good enough for Disney though, given that the studio announced over the weekend that the rest of its 2021 slate — including Marvel's new superhero team in Eternals on November 5, and Disney Animation's Colombia-inspired Encanto due November 24 — would premiere in theatres only.

Of that $112 million figure, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' biggest performers are the UK ($16.4 million), South Korea ($10.7 million), France ($7.5 million), Russia ($6.1 million) and Japan ($5.5 million). China is not in the equation as it would otherwise normally would be, because Shang-Chi is still without a release date in what is traditionally Marvel's second biggest market. Also missing is most of Southeast Asia where cinemas are still closed. That said, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings continues to do well in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taiwan — the few Southeast Asian markets that are open for business right now.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings maintained its number one position in several territories this week, including Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Russia, South Korea, Spain and the UK. This despite the fact that 60 percent of Australia, by box office, is in lockdown, 70 percent of Japan is under emergency that restricts screening times, and South Korea is seeing its biggest COVID wave ever. India is limited to 50 percent capacity, and Maharashtra — the state with the largest number of screens — remains to be closed. Shang-Chi had made Rs. 18.18 crores (about $2.4 million) gross by Friday in India; this weekend's numbers are not available yet.

No other film came close to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' $70.9 million (about Rs. 522 crores) global box office weekend. Second on the list is the Ryan Reynolds-led action-comedy Free Guy — also a Disney release like Shang-Chi — which brought in $23.1 million (about Rs. 170 crores) worldwide this past weekend, ahead of its release this Friday, September 17 in Indian cinemas. Free Guy's total gross now stands at $276.5 million (about Rs. 2,038 crores).

In upcoming competition for Shang-Chi and Free Guy, Warner Bros. begins its staggered rollout of Dune — Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of the Frank Herbert epic sci-fi novel, starring an ensemble led by Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, with Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem — this week in parts of Europe and Southeast Asia. And at the end of the month, Daniel Craig's final outing as Bond, No Time to Die, premieres in India, the UK, Japan, and parts of Europe and Southeast Asia.