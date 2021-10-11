Technology News
Shang-Chi Box Office Storms Past $400 Million, Even Without China’s Help

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is nearing $200 million (roughly Rs. 1,505 crores) meanwhile.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 11 October 2021 14:16 IST
Photo Credit: Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios

Meng’er Zhang in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

  • Shang-Chi released September 3 in India, elsewhere
  • Disney moves past $2 billion at box office for 2021
  • Venom: Let There Be Carnage out October 14 in India

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — Marvel's first movie with a Chinese-American superhero — is now worth over $400 million (roughly Rs. 3,010 crores) at the worldwide box office. And it's achieved that without the help of China. That's a first for any Hollywood movie released during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The other two movies to go past $400 million — Fast & Furious entry F9 ($716.6 million/ roughly Rs. 5,394 crores), and monster mash-up Godzilla vs. Kong ($467.8 million/ roughly Rs. 3,521 crores) — both released in China. Shang-Chi has also bettered Scarlett Johansson-led Black Widow, though it's not an apples-to-apples comparison as that went day-and-date, releasing in cinemas and on Disney+ Premier Access.

At the time of writing, the estimated global box office total for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings stands at $401.6 million (roughly Rs. 3,022 crores). Of that, the latest Marvel movie brought in $212.5 million (roughly Rs. 1,599 crores) from cinemas in the US and Canada, with the remaining $189.1 million (roughly Rs. 1,423 crores) coming in from all other markets around the world. The best performing territories for Shang-Chi outside the US are the UK with $26.6 million (roughly Rs. 20 crores), South Korea with $14.5 million (roughly Rs. 109 crores), France with $11.4 million (roughly Rs. 85 crores). In India, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has made over $4 million (roughly Rs. 30 crores).

Review: Marvel's Shang-Chi Movie Makes All the Right Choices

Thanks to the Marvel movie surpassing $400 million, its parent company Disney is the first Hollywood studio to bring in $2 billion (roughly Rs. 15,051 crores) at the worldwide box office this year. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings leads the way with $401.6 million and is followed by the likes of Black Widow at $379 million (roughly Rs. 2,852 crores), Ryan Reynolds-led Free Guy at $327 million (roughly Rs. 2,460 crores), Emma Stone's Cruella at $233 million (roughly Rs. 1,753 crores), Jungle Cruise with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt at $212 million (roughly Rs. 1,595 crores), the animated Raya and the Last Dragon at $130 million (roughly Rs. 978 crores), and last year's Oscar-winning Soul bringing in $105 million (roughly Rs. 790 crores).

Elsewhere in comic book waters, Venom: Let There Be Carnage — releasing this week on Thursday, October 14 in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu — is making some good money of its own. The Tom Hardy-starrer Venom sequel brought in an additional $56.8 million (roughly Rs. 427 crores) this past weekend globally, with $32 million (roughly Rs. 240 crores) from the US and Canada and $24.8 million (roughly Rs. 186 crores) from 13 markets elsewhere. The current global box office total stands at $185.6 million (roughly Rs. 1,396 crores). In addition to India, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is also out this week in Italy, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, and the UK.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now playing across India in English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu. No word on a Shang-Chi release date for Maharashtra or Kerala yet, where cinemas reopen on October 22 and October 25, respectively. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is out October 22 in Maharashtra, and October 14 elsewhere.

It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Shang Chi, Shang Chi box office, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Marvel, MCU, Disney, Hollywood, Venom 2, Venom 2 box office, Venom Let There Be Carnage, Sony Pictures
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
