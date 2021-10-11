Shang-Chi Box Office Storms Past $400 Million, Even Without China’s Help

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — Marvel's first movie with a Chinese-American superhero — is now worth over $400 million (roughly Rs. 3,010 crores) at the worldwide box office. And it's achieved that without the help of China. That's a first for any Hollywood movie released during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The other two movies to go past $400 million — Fast & Furious entry F9 ($716.6 million/ roughly Rs. 5,394 crores), and monster mash-up Godzilla vs. Kong ($467.8 million/ roughly Rs. 3,521 crores) — both released in China. Shang-Chi has also bettered Scarlett Johansson-led Black Widow, though it's not an apples-to-apples comparison as that went day-and-date, releasing in cinemas and on Disney+ Premier Access.

At the time of writing, the estimated global box office total for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings stands at $401.6 million (roughly Rs. 3,022 crores). Of that, the latest Marvel movie brought in $212.5 million (roughly Rs. 1,599 crores) from cinemas in the US and Canada, with the remaining $189.1 million (roughly Rs. 1,423 crores) coming in from all other markets around the world. The best performing territories for Shang-Chi outside the US are the UK with $26.6 million (roughly Rs. 20 crores), South Korea with $14.5 million (roughly Rs. 109 crores), France with $11.4 million (roughly Rs. 85 crores). In India, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has made over $4 million (roughly Rs. 30 crores).

Review: Marvel's Shang-Chi Movie Makes All the Right Choices

Thanks to the Marvel movie surpassing $400 million, its parent company Disney is the first Hollywood studio to bring in $2 billion (roughly Rs. 15,051 crores) at the worldwide box office this year. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings leads the way with $401.6 million and is followed by the likes of Black Widow at $379 million (roughly Rs. 2,852 crores), Ryan Reynolds-led Free Guy at $327 million (roughly Rs. 2,460 crores), Emma Stone's Cruella at $233 million (roughly Rs. 1,753 crores), Jungle Cruise with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt at $212 million (roughly Rs. 1,595 crores), the animated Raya and the Last Dragon at $130 million (roughly Rs. 978 crores), and last year's Oscar-winning Soul bringing in $105 million (roughly Rs. 790 crores).

Elsewhere in comic book waters, Venom: Let There Be Carnage — releasing this week on Thursday, October 14 in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu — is making some good money of its own. The Tom Hardy-starrer Venom sequel brought in an additional $56.8 million (roughly Rs. 427 crores) this past weekend globally, with $32 million (roughly Rs. 240 crores) from the US and Canada and $24.8 million (roughly Rs. 186 crores) from 13 markets elsewhere. The current global box office total stands at $185.6 million (roughly Rs. 1,396 crores). In addition to India, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is also out this week in Italy, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, and the UK.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now playing across India in English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu. No word on a Shang-Chi release date for Maharashtra or Kerala yet, where cinemas reopen on October 22 and October 25, respectively. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is out October 22 in Maharashtra, and October 14 elsewhere.