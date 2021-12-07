Technology News
loading

Shang-Chi 2 Announced With Returning Writer-Director Destin Daniel Cretton

Cretton is also making a Marvel series for Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 7 December 2021 13:57 IST
Shang-Chi 2 Announced With Returning Writer-Director Destin Daniel Cretton

Photo Credit: Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios

Destin Daniel Cretton, Simu Liu on the Shang-Chi sets

Highlights
  • Shang-Chi released early September in cinemas worldwide
  • It is Marvel’s biggest hit of 2021, critically and commercially
  • Shang-Chi has made nearly $432 million (about Rs. 3,254 crore)

Shang-Chi 2 is a go, with the original director set to return. Destin Daniel Cretton — director and co-writer on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — has signed a multi-year deal with Marvel Studios and Hulu's Onyx Collective. Both Hulu and Marvel are owned by Disney. As part of the deal, Cretton will write and direct Shang-Chi 2, and develop a new Marvel Cinematic Universe series for Disney+. Could the latter — available on Disney+ Hotstar in India — involve Shang-Chi's sister Xialing (Meng'er Zhang), given what was teased in the Shang-Chi post-credits scene? It's certainly possible.

“Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president and Marvel's chief creative officer Kevin Feige said in a prepared statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we're thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can't wait to get started.”

Shang-Chi: 2 Post-Credits Scenes, Explained

Freeform and Onyx Collective president Tara Duncan added: “Destin is a powerhouse storyteller with impeccable taste in material. As we continue to expand our roster, Destin's unique voice will help usher in an exciting slate of content for our global audience.”

“Working on Shang-Chi with Kevin and the Marvel Studios team was one of the highlights of my life, and I couldn't be more excited about Tara's vision for Onyx Collective. I can't wait to explore new stories and build new worlds with this community,” Cretton said.

On the TV side of things, Cretton will produce through his new banner Family Owned that he is launching with partner Asher Goldstein. Family Owned will focus on projects that highlight communities that have been traditionally marginalised in Hollywood — just as Shang-Chi did for Asian-Americans.

Review: Marvel's Shang-Chi Movie Makes All the Right Choices

Starring Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung, and Michelle Yeoh, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was the first MCU movie with a Chinese superhero in the lead and a mostly Asian cast. Cretton and his team didn't dumb it down either for English-speaking audiences, with a large portion of Shang-Chi being in Mandarin. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is Marvel's best-reviewed movie of 2021 and the most successful too at the global box office with a total close to $432 million (about Rs. 3,254 crore).

Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings is now streaming on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Watch on Disney+ Hotstar
Read Review

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

  • Release Date 3 September 2021
  • Language English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy
  • Duration 2h 12min
  • Cast
    Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, Ben Kingsley, Tony Leung
  • Director Destin Daniel Cretton
  • Music Joel P. West
  • Producer Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz
  • Production Marvel Studios
  • Certificate U/A
  • Users Rating
    (3/5)
Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Shang Chi, Shang Chi 2, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Destin Daniel Cretton, Marvel, MCU, Disney, Hulu, Disney Plus, Disney Plus Hotstar, Hollywood
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
LG Developer Website Shutting Down on December 31, Bootloader Unlock Key to Be Inaccessible

Related Stories

Shang-Chi 2 Announced With Returning Writer-Director Destin Daniel Cretton
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro Scooter Deliveries to Begin From December 15: CEO
  2. HP Omen 16 (2021) Gaming Laptop With Up to 165Hz Display Launched in India
  3. OnePlus Buds Z2 Price, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  4. Redmi Note 11T 5G Goes on First Sale in India Today: All Details
  5. Acer Predator Helios 500 Gaming Laptop With 4K Mini LED Display Launched
  6. Ethereum Whale 'Gimli' Adds 28 Billion SHIB to Portfolio
  7. OnePlus Kicks Off Android 12 Rollout for OnePlus 9, 9 Pro
  8. PS5, PS5 Digital Edition December 6 India Restock Sold Out in a Minute
  9. Oppo Reno 7 Series, Next-Gen Oppo TWS Earphones Price in India Tipped
  10. Realme 9i Specifications Tipped; May Feature Snapdragon 680 4G SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Shang-Chi 2 Announced With Returning Writer-Director Destin Daniel Cretton
  2. LG Developer Website Shutting Down on December 31, Bootloader Unlock Key to Be Inaccessible
  3. Infinix Hot 12, Hot 12i, Note 12, Note 12S, Zero 5G Launch Tipped for Early 2022
  4. Crypto Investment Firm Stacked Bags $35 Million in Funding Round Led by Alameda Research, Mirana Ventures
  5. Google Releases December Pixel Feature Drop for Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro; Older Models Get ‘Relevant Updates’
  6. Xiaomi TV ES50 2022 With Multi-Zone Backlighting, MediaTek MT9638 Processor Launched
  7. Mozilla Firefox 95 Update to Deploy RLBox Sandboxing Technology for Enhanced Browser Protection
  8. Realme RMX3310 Specifications Tipped by TENAA Listing, Believed to Be New Realme GT Series Phone
  9. HP Omen 16 (2021) Gaming Laptop With Up to 165Hz Display, 11th-Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India
  10. Pegasus Scandal: Israel Issues Stricter Guidelines for Use of Its Cyber Tech Exports
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com