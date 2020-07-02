Technology News
loading

Shakuntala Devi Release Date: Vidya Balan Movie Out July 31 on Amazon Prime Video

Described as a “human computer”, Devi set a world record in 1982.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 2 July 2020 20:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Shakuntala Devi Release Date: Vidya Balan Movie Out July 31 on Amazon Prime Video

Photo Credit: Sony Pictures/Abundantia

Vidya Balan as and in Shankuntala Devi

Highlights
  • Shankuntala Devi release date is July 31 on Prime Video
  • Balan plays the title character, who was born in 1929
  • Third major Bollywood movie to skip theatres entirely

Shakuntala Devi is out July 31 on Amazon Prime Video. Vidya Balan announced the release date of her upcoming biographical movie in a one-minute video on Thursday, which traded on the title character's — Shakuntala Devi (Balan) — popularity as a mental calculator that earned her the nickname of “human computer”. Written and co-directed by Anu Menon — best known for directing 2015's Waiting, and Four More Shots Please! season 1 — Shakuntala Devi also stars Jisshu Sengupta (Mahaprabhu) as Shakuntala's husband Paritosh Banerji, Sanya Malhotra (Dangal) as Shankuntala's daughter Anupama Banerji, and Amit Sadh (Breathe) as Anupama's husband Ajay.

Originally slated to open in May in theatres, Shakuntala Devi is now a straight-to-streaming première — a second for Amazon in India after the Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmaan Khurrana-led Gulabo Sitabo in June — thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which continues to keep cinema halls shut across India. Overall, Shakuntala Devi will be the third major Bollywood movie to skip theatres entirely and release directly on a streaming service. Dil Bechara — the adaptation of The Fault in Our Stars that marks the final posthumous appearance of Sushant Singh Rajput — will be the second on July 24.

Born in 1929 British India in the erstwhile Mysore State, Shakuntala Devi's arithmetic abilities were discovered at the tender age of three, as her father — who worked at a circus — taught her a card trick. Soon after, Devi went on road shows with her father to demonstrate said abilities. After she moved to London in 1944, that turned into world tours, including across Europe in 1950 and New York in 1976. Devi was inducted into the 1982 Guinness Book of Records after she multiplied two random 13-digit numbers in 28 seconds. Devi was also an LGBTQ advocate. She died at the age of 83 in Bangalore in 2013.

Menon co-wrote Shakuntala Devi with newcomer Nayanika Mahtani and dialogue writer Ishita Moitra (Four More Shots Please!). Shakuntala Devi is a production of Sony Pictures Networks India and Abundantia Entertainment. The latter's founder and CEO Vikram Malhotra served as a producer, alongside Seher Latif and Shivani Saran as executive producers.

Shakuntala Devi is out July 31 on Amazon Prime Video worldwide.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Shakuntala Devi, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Prime Video India, Vidya Balan, Sony Pictures Networks India, Abundantia Entertainment
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Asus ROG Phone 3 Gaming Phone to Launch on July 22: Report

Related Stories

Shakuntala Devi Release Date: Vidya Balan Movie Out July 31 on Amazon Prime Video
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus TV U Series, Y Series LED Android TVs Launched in India
  2. OnePlus Nord Teased to Be Available for Pre-Orders in India Soon
  3. BSNL Brings Rs. 2,399 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 600 Days Validity
  4. Shinco S43UQLS 4K LED Smart TV Launched in India
  5. Poco M2 Pro Spotted on Geekbench, Tips Hardware Details
  6. OnePlus TV U Series (55U1) Review
  7. Shein Ban: How Fashion Bloggers Are Impacted and Their Next Steps
  8. Here’s How to Download Your TikTok Videos
  9. Moj Wants to Become the Indian TikTok With Its Rising Popularity
  10. TikTok Rival Mitron App Raises Rs. 2 Crores Seed Funding
#Latest Stories
  1. Shakuntala Devi Release Date: Vidya Balan Movie Out July 31 on Amazon Prime Video
  2. OnePlus TV U Series, Y Series LED Android TVs Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs. 12,999
  3. Asus ROG Phone 3 Gaming Phone to Launch on July 22: Report
  4. Google’s Nearby Share, an AirDrop Competitor, Confirmed; Now Available in Beta
  5. Coronavirus-Related Searches in India Dropped in June, Says Google
  6. Facebook Urged to Do More to Stop LGBT+ Hate Speech in Arab Countries
  7. Lava Launches ‘Design in India’ Contest Amidst Calls to Boycott Chinese Goods
  8. Tesla Workers Say Were Threatened With Firing if They Don't Return to Jobs
  9. Realme X50 Pro Android 11 Beta 1 Now Available in India: How to Download and Install
  10. Honor 30 Lite, Honor X10 Max With MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC, 5G Support Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com