Technology News
loading

Shaktimaan Movie Trilogy Announced by Sony Pictures India, Teased to Feature One of India’s ‘Major Superstar’

Shaktimaan is making his way to the silver screen, but no release date has been announced yet.

By David Delima | Updated: 10 February 2022 19:28 IST
Shaktimaan Movie Trilogy Announced by Sony Pictures India, Teased to Feature One of India’s ‘Major Superstar’

Photo Credit: Sony Pictures India

Sony Pictures India is yet to reveal the movie's director, and the actor who will play Shaktimaan

Highlights
  • Shaktimaan aired on DD National from 1997 to 2005
  • Sony Pictures India will create a movie trilogy based on the superhero
  • Mukesh Khanna produced and portrayed the original Shaktimaan

Shaktimaan — arguably India's most popular superhero to date — is set to make his way to the big screen, Sony Pictures India announced on Thursday. Fans will be treated a trilogy based on Indian superhero Shaktimaan. The original Shaktimaan TV series aired for eight years on DD National, and Sony Pictures India has partnered with the show's original producer Mukesh Khanna's Bheeshm International and Brewing Thoughts for the upcoming movies. Khanna portrayed the role of Shaktimaan in the original series.

A teaser for the Shaktimaan movie was shared on the Sony Pictures' YouTube channel on Thursday. The description for the teaser video says the studio is looking to “recreate the magic of the iconic superhero” and that the movie will be headlined by one of the country's superstars. Sony Pictures India has revealed that it will work with the producer of the original TV series, who also reprised the dual role of Shaktimaan and his alternate persona, Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri.

“After the super success of our many superhero films in India and all over the globe, it's time for our desi Superhero!” the studio tweeted on Thursday.

There is currently no word on who will direct the movies, or the actors who will star. The original Shaktimaan TV series aired in Hindi and ran for eight years since its debut in 1997, and built a large fan base over the years, especially among younger viewers. There's no word on a release date either.

Shaktimaan will be Sony Pictures India's first entry in the Indian superhero space, and the studio says it will seek expertise from parent company Sony Pictures Entertainment and its headquarters in Culver City, California, US, to access the latest technology in moviemaking and postproduction.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Shaktimaan, Shaktimaan Trilogy, Shaktimaan Movie, Sony Pictures India, Mukesh Khanna, Bheeshm International, Brewing Thoughts
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Realme C35 With 50-Megapixel AI Triple Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Smartwatch Market in India Saw Strongest YoY Growth in 2021, Local Brands Beat Chinese Counterparts: Reports
Shaktimaan Movie Trilogy Announced by Sony Pictures India, Teased to Feature One of India’s ‘Major Superstar’
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Launched: All Details
  2. Shaktimaan Movie Trilogy Announced by Sony Pictures India: Watch Teaser
  3. Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 11S: What's the Difference?
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch Next Week
  5. Realme 9 5G Specifications Have Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. Realme 9 Pro, 9 Pro+ India Prices Have Leaked Ahead of Launch
  7. Infinix Zero 5G With 120Hz Display, 5,000mAh Battery Goes Official
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Pre-Reservations Begin in India
  9. Redmi Note 11E Pro Spotted in Google Play Console Listing: Report
  10. Multiple Crypto-Focussed YouTube Channels Hacked: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Users to Get Apple’s SharePlay-Like Live Sharing via Google Duo
  2. Smartwatch Market in India Saw Strongest YoY Growth in 2021, Local Brands Beat Chinese Counterparts: Reports
  3. Shaktimaan Movie Trilogy Announced by Sony Pictures India, Teased to Feature One of India’s ‘Major Superstar’
  4. Realme C35 With 50-Megapixel AI Triple Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. No 'One Size Fits All' Solution Exist for CBDCs, Claims IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva
  6. McDonald's May Soon Launch Metaverse Restaurant Featuring Home Delivery: Report
  7. Boult Audio AirBass Z1 TWS Earbuds With Up to 24-Hour Playback Time, IPX5 Water Resistance Launched in India
  8. Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earphones Update Brings Support for Google Assistant, Siri: How to Enable
  9. Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 11S: Price, Specifications Compared
  10. Obi-Wan Kenobi Release Date Set for May 25 on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.