Shah Rukh Khan, David Letterman My Next Guest Special Episode to Air October 25 on Netflix

Nearly a month after Bard of Blood.

By | Updated: 9 October 2019 12:58 IST




David Letterman, Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai in June

Highlights
  • Called ‘My Next Guest with David Letterman and Shah Rukh Khan’
  • It will feature a taped studio chat, snippets in Mumbai on Eid
  • Khan’s partnership with Netflix has grown in recent months

Netflix has set an October 25 release date for the Shah Rukh Khan-centred special episode of David Letterman's talk show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. Announced back in May as a “a stand-alone special” and the title “My Next Guest with David Letterman and Shah Rukh Khan” revealed back in September, the Khan episode will feature the television host and Indian actor, respectively, in a chat that was filmed in New York in May, in addition to on-field vignettes as with other My Next Guest episodes, which involved Letterman visiting Khan in Mumbai during Eid in June. For Letterman, the latter bit sets it apart from previous special episodes involving the likes of Jerry Seinfeld and Zach Galifianakis. Here's a trailer.

 

Netflix announced the My Next Guest Needs No Introduction Shah Rukh Khan special episode back in May, when Khan flew to New York to sit down for a taped chat with Letterman. In a prepared statement, Khan had said then that he was “thrilled and honoured to share my story with” Letterman, who responded with a compliment of his own: “After each one of these [My Next Guest] sessions I think to myself, it is a very smart, very lovely person from whom I have learned things. You would maybe be at the top of that list.” Khan added that it was “even more special” that this would be on Netflix, since he's “working with the team on various projects”.

Said “various projects” that Khan then mentioned include two series and a film in espionage action thriller Bard of Blood, zombie horror Betaal, and police drama Class of ‘83. Starring Emraan Hashmi (Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai), Viineet Kumar Singh (Mukkabaaz), Sobhita Dhulipala (Made in Heaven), and Kirti Kulhari (Pink), Bard of Blood released in September to poor critical response. Singh also stars in Betaal, which comes from Ghoul writer-director Patrick Graham. Class of ‘83 is based on S. Hussain Zaidi's book of the same name, stars Bobby Deol (Humraaz) and Annup Sonii (Crime Patrol) for now, and has been directed by Atul Sabharwal (Aurangzeb).

Khan is best known for leading romantic films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Dil To Pagal Hai (1997), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Mohabbatein (2000), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (2001), and Devdas (2002). The last of those kicked off a period of critical acclaim, stretching to true-life drama Swades (2004), sports drama Chak De! India (2007), and the drama My Name is Khan (2010). Khan's ventures since have largely failed to attract critical acclaim — Chennai Express (2013), Happy New Year (2014), Dilwale (2015), Raees (2017), and Zero (2018) — though most have been commercially successful, save for the last two.

My Next Guest with David Letterman and Shah Rukh Khan is out October 25 on Netflix.

Shah Rukh Khan David Letterman Netflix 8 My Next Guest with David Letterman and Shah Rukh Khan

David Letterman, Shah Rukh Khan at the latter's home in Mumbai in June


Shah Rukh Khan David Letterman Netflix 9 My Next Guest with David Letterman and Shah Rukh Khan

David Letterman, Shah Rukh Khan, and Gauri Khan at the Khans' home in Mumbai in June


Shah Rukh Khan David Letterman Netflix 11 My Next Guest with David Letterman and Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan greets fans in Mumbai in June


Further reading: Shah Rukh Khan, David Letterman, Netflix, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman

