Netflix has confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan and David Letterman sat down for a taped chat on Thursday in New York, as several media reports had claimed earlier in the week. Khan was said to be a guest on the second season of Letterman's series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction — which is out May 31 on Netflix — but in its announcement, Netflix said Khan's appearance would be “presented as a stand-alone special” on its platform. It wouldn't be the first time, as Letterman did a similar thing with Jerry Seinfeld during the first season of his talk show last year. There's no release date for the Khan-Letterman special.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman season 2 has already announced five guests: Kanye West, Melinda Gates, Lewis Hamilton, Ellen DeGeneres, and Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip). All five hour-long episodes will release May 31, Netflix announced in a trailer on Thursday, unlike the monthly approach it took with episodes in season 1, whose guests included Barack Obama, George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, Jay-Z, Tina Fey, and Howard Stern. Considering there were six guests last time, media reports thought Khan would be one of the new six on season 2, but that's not the case per Netflix.

“I've watched David Letterman's late-night talk show for years and I'm a huge fan of his style of interviewing,” Shah Rukh Khan said in a prepared statement, prior to the taping. “I'm thrilled and honoured to share my story with him. That this is on Netflix is even more special — I'm working with the team on various projects and it's always been exciting partnering with them.”

The ‘various projects' that Khan mentions currently involve a series and a film: Bard of Blood, and Class of ‘83, based on Bilal Siddiqi, and S. Hussain Zaidi's books of the same name, respectively. The former stars Emraan Hashmi (Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai), Vineet Kumar Singh (Mukkabaaz), Sobhita Dhulipala (Made in Heaven), and Kirti Kulhari (Pink). Directed by Atul Sabharwal (Aurangzeb), the cast of the latter includes Bobby Deol (Humraaz) and Annup Sonii (Crime Patrol) for now.

“The best part of this job that Netflix has been happy to provide for me is to meet people,” Letterman said, after interviewing Khan in front of a live audience. “And after each one of these sessions I think to myself, it is a very smart, very lovely person from whom I have learned things. You would maybe be at the top of that list.”

Khan was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, which was panned by critics and failed to recover its budget at the box office.

Photo Credit: Alison Cohen Rosa/Netflix

