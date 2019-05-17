Technology News

Shah Rukh Khan, David Letterman Netflix Special Announced, Not Part of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction Season 2

The two sat down for a chat in New York on Thursday.

By | Updated: 17 May 2019 11:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Shah Rukh Khan, David Letterman Netflix Special Announced, Not Part of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction Season 2

Photo Credit: Alison Cohen Rosa/Netflix

Shah Rukh Khan, David Letterman in New York on Thursday

Highlights
  • There’s no release date for the Khan-Letterman talk show special
  • Not part of season 2 of Letterman’s talk show, says Netflix
  • My Next Guest Needs No Introduction season 2 arrives May 31

Netflix has confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan and David Letterman sat down for a taped chat on Thursday in New York, as several media reports had claimed earlier in the week. Khan was said to be a guest on the second season of Letterman's series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction — which is out May 31 on Netflix — but in its announcement, Netflix said Khan's appearance would be “presented as a stand-alone special” on its platform. It wouldn't be the first time, as Letterman did a similar thing with Jerry Seinfeld during the first season of his talk show last year. There's no release date for the Khan-Letterman special.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman season 2 has already announced five guests: Kanye West, Melinda Gates, Lewis Hamilton, Ellen DeGeneres, and Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip). All five hour-long episodes will release May 31, Netflix announced in a trailer on Thursday, unlike the monthly approach it took with episodes in season 1, whose guests included Barack Obama, George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, Jay-Z, Tina Fey, and Howard Stern. Considering there were six guests last time, media reports thought Khan would be one of the new six on season 2, but that's not the case per Netflix.

“I've watched David Letterman's late-night talk show for years and I'm a huge fan of his style of interviewing,” Shah Rukh Khan said in a prepared statement, prior to the taping. “I'm thrilled and honoured to share my story with him. That this is on Netflix is even more special — I'm working with the team on various projects and it's always been exciting partnering with them.”

The ‘various projects' that Khan mentions currently involve a series and a film: Bard of Blood, and Class of ‘83, based on Bilal Siddiqi, and S. Hussain Zaidi's books of the same name, respectively. The former stars Emraan Hashmi (Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai), Vineet Kumar Singh (Mukkabaaz), Sobhita Dhulipala (Made in Heaven), and Kirti Kulhari (Pink). Directed by Atul Sabharwal (Aurangzeb), the cast of the latter includes Bobby Deol (Humraaz) and Annup Sonii (Crime Patrol) for now.

“The best part of this job that Netflix has been happy to provide for me is to meet people,” Letterman said, after interviewing Khan in front of a live audience. “And after each one of these sessions I think to myself, it is a very smart, very lovely person from whom I have learned things. You would maybe be at the top of that list.”

Khan was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, which was panned by critics and failed to recover its budget at the box office.

Shah Rukh Khan David Letterman Netflix 2 Shah Rukh Khan David Letterman

Photo Credit: Alison Cohen Rosa/Netflix

Shah Rukh Khan David Letterman Netflix 4 Shah Rukh Khan David Letterman

Photo Credit: Alison Cohen Rosa/Netflix

Shah Rukh Khan David Letterman Netflix 7 Shah Rukh Khan David Letterman

Photo Credit: Alison Cohen Rosa/Netflix

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Shah Rukh Khan, David Letterman, Netflix, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Boeing Seeks Regulators' OK, Says 737 MAX Software Update Complete
Facebook Tweaks News Feed to Prioritise Friends, Relevant Links
Honor Smartphones
Shah Rukh Khan, David Letterman Netflix Special Announced, Not Part of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction Season 2
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone 6 Debuts With a Rotating Camera, Snapdragon 855 SoC
  2. Redmi Note 7S Is Xiaomi's Upcoming 48-Megapixel Camera Phone for India
  3. WhatsApp Unveils 155 Redesigned Emojis for Android, Night Mode Spotted
  4. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  5. Selena Gomez Calls Social Media 'Dangerous', 'Terrible' for Youth
  6. Samsung Galaxy M20 Goes on Sale in India Today via Amazon With Discount
  7. Xiaomi India Claims 2 Million Mi TV Sales in 15 Months
  8. WhatsApp Beta Not Letting Users Save Profile Pictures
  9. Canon EOS 200D II DSLR With Dual Pixel AF, 4K Recording Launched in India
  10. Blaupunkt BTW-01 Review: Truly Wireless Earphones Under Rs. 6,000
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.