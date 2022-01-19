Technology News
Severance Trailer: Adam Scott Wipes His Memories in Ben Stiller-Directed Apple TV+ Series Out February 18

Severance also stars Christopher Walken, John Turturro, and Patricia Arquette.

By David Delima | Updated: 19 January 2022 15:49 IST
Photo Credit: Apple TV+

Mark Scout (Adam Scott) undergoes a work-life balance surgical procedure in Severance

  • Severance will drop two episodes on February 18
  • The new Severance TV series will be available on Apple TV+
  • Severance is directed by Ben Stiller and Aoife McArdle

Severance trailer has been released by Apple TV+, a month ahead of the new TV series' release. The trailer for the upcoming show starring Adam Scott (Step Brothers, Parks and Recreation) in the lead, premieres on February 18 on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes of the season. The trailer shows an employee, Mark Scout (Scott), who undergoes a “severance” procedure to separate memories from their work and personal life. Severance also stars Zach Cherry (You, Crashing), Britt Lower (High Maintenance, Casual), Tramell Tillman (Dietland, Elementary), John Turturro (Barton Fink, The Big Lebowski), Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter, Annie Hall), Patricia Arquette (True Romance, Flirting with Disaster), Michael Chernus (Orange Is The New Black), Dichen Lachman (Jurassic World: Dominion, Altered Carbon), and Jen Tullock (Before You Know It, Bless This Mess).

The upcoming workplace thriller coming to Apple TV+ is co-directed by Ben Stiller (Zoolander, Tropic Thunder) and stars Mark Scout (Adam Scott), who leads a team at Lumon Industries, where employees have undergone a dystopian surgical procedure to “divide” their work and personal lives. A dark take on the ‘work-life balance' debate, Severance follows Scout's story as he first consents to undergo the procedure only to begin uncovering mysteries at work and in his personal life, where he questions the true nature of his work.

Severance focusses on the interaction between workers at Lumon Industries who have the ability to remove their personal memories when they enter the workplace, while erasing their memories of work on their way out. The series appears to try and answer the question of whether it is possible to separate one's work and personal life. Severance premieres on February 18 with two episodes, with new weekly instalments every Friday until the season finale.

The cast of Severance features Academy Award-winning Christopher Walken, Academy Award and Emmy Award-winning Patricia Arquette, Michael Chernus, Tramell Tillman, Britt Lower, Emmy Award-winning John Turturro, as well as Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, and Zach Cherry. Severance is written and created by Dan Erickson, while Mark Friedman, Chris Black, John Cameron, and Andrew Colville are executive producers. As previously mentioned, Ben Stiller has directed six of the nine episodes, while Aoife McArdle (All of This Unreal Time, Kissing Candice) has directed the other episodes.

